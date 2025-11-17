Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
If the OnePlus 15 is out of reach, the excellent OnePlus 15R will be gentler to your wallet

The (slightly) toned-down version of the mighty OnePlus 15 is rumored to happen in December.

If you are among those who drool after the amazing OnePlus 15 – certainly one of the easiest to recommend Android flagships in 2025 (and in 2026, too) – but you don't want to spend $900 on it, fret not.

The OnePlus 15R is coming soon, and it should offer much of the same top-notch experience as its potent sibling at a lower price. For example, the OnePlus 13R (its direct predecessor, as the "14" was skipped), started at $600.

That's the same price I expect the new OnePlus 15R to materialize. With flagships easily soaring past the $1,000 milestone now, a powerful $600 handset seems like more than just "a good deal".

What's it all about?



OnePlus phones are all about flagship-level experience at a lower price: and the OnePlus 15R i

Now, back when the OnePlus 15 launched in China, another phone was announced alongside: the OnePlus Ace 6. It's the Ace 6 that could be rebranded as the OnePlus 15R for markets outside of China, but… not so fast.

Allegedly, another Ace model is coming soon: the OnePlus Ace 6T. So, the OnePlus 15R could be based either on the Ace 6 or Ace 6T model.

Some specs


The original OnePlus 15 is talk of the town right now, and rightfully so. For $900, users can enjoy two days of battery life thanks to its massive battery, an impressive camera setup and jaw-dropping raw power performance (thanks to its thermal management system).

In order to lower the OnePlus 15's $900 price by $300, the upcoming OnePlus 15R will surely cut some corners – but if you're "pixel-peep" at specs, you don't need to worry about it.

In case the OnePlus 15R is based on the OnePlus Ace 6, we could expect a 6.83-inch OLED display with 2800 x 1272 pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Though not Qualcomm's latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is under the hood. That's one mighty piece of silicon: I have zero issues with my (even older) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for day-to-day tasks, so I'm sure you'll enjoy the Elite variant, too.

The battery on the Ace 6 is a bonkers 7,800 mAh capacity cell with blazing fast 120W charging speeds, and the main camera is a 50 MP one.

If, however, the OnePlus 15R is based on the alleged OnePlus Ace 6T, we could get an 8,000 mAh battery cell with 100W charging speeds and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The other stuff should be identical.

Which phone would you like the 15R to be based on?

Vote View Result

When is it coming?


The OnePlus 15R is expected to launch in December in India – and other markets as well. There isn't an exact date for the announcement, but I'm confident it'll happen before Christmastime, so stay tuned. We'll let you know when it's officially presented.

If you're not after the best camera experience out there, and you don't care which high-end Snapdragon chipset you'll use – but, in return, you care about battery life and snappy performance – yeah, the OnePlus 15R is definitely worth checking out.

