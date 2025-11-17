If the OnePlus 15 is out of reach, the excellent OnePlus 15R will be gentler to your wallet

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

Which phone would you like the 15R to be based on? The Ace 6. The Ace 6T. The Ace 6. 33.33% The Ace 6T. 66.67%

When is it coming?

The OnePlus 15R is expected to launch in December in India – and other markets as well. There isn't an exact date for the announcement, but I'm confident it'll happen before Christmastime, so stay tuned. We'll let you know when it's officially presented.If you're not after the best camera experience out there, and you don't care which high-end Snapdragon chipset you'll use – but, in return, you care about battery life and snappy performance – yeah, the OnePlus 15R is definitely worth checking out.