The other exceptional OnePlus phone unveiled today packs an even crazier battery at a killer price





OnePlus 15 Well, both of those amazing high-end phones are now official, which means that the time has come to start thinking whether you'll buy theor 15R when the two eventually make their way around the world.

Just look at this breathtaking spec sheet!





6.83-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2800 x 1272 pixel resolution and 165Hz refresh rate capabilities;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;

12 and 16GB RAM options;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

7,800mAh battery;

120W charging support;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture;

163.41 x 77.04 x 8.3mm dimensions;

213 grams weight;



OnePlus 15 No, the OnePlus Ace 6 is not as sophisticated or as advanced as thein a few crucial departments, trading Qualcomm's hot new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC for a slightly older and slower Snapdragon 8 Elite while settling for two instead of three rear-facing cameras and a slightly lower-quality build.

Of course, the Ace 6 is still made from aluminum and glass (which remains a premium combination by any and all standards), and if you're confused by Qualcomm's nomenclature, let me highlight that this device uses the exact same chipset as the OnePlus 13





OnePlus 15 included). That's because the OnePlus Ace 6 packs 500 extra mAh of juice compared to the brand's other new flagship, while the OnePlus 13 That means raw power will not be a problem for all but the most demanding users out there, while the battery life... should be even better. Possibly, the best among the best Android phones in the world (included). That's because the OnePlus Ace 6 packs 500 extra mAh of juice compared to the brand's other new flagship, while the's 6,000mAh cell is starting to sound like a lightweight in contrast with this bad boy's 7,800mAh ticker.





You won't believe how affordable the OnePlus Ace 6 is





Sorry for the sensationalist sub-header there, but for once, I truly believe it's not hyperbolic to call this handset's pricing structure... unbelievable.





The battery champ starts at only 2,599 yuan in China, which equates to $365, while a top-of-the-line configuration with a staggering 1TB of internal storage space and 16GB RAM is officially priced at CNY 3,899, or less than 550 US bucks.



It's needless to point out just how much costlier one terabyte phones tend to be in countries like the US, so instead, let's focus on the potential OnePlus 15R prices stateside.





That's right, history suggests that a (slightly modified) version of the OnePlus Ace 6 will be released outside of China under the 15R name, and if the OnePlus 13R is any indication, that thing could start as low as $600. Not with 1TB storage, of course, but most likely with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 12GB RAM... in addition to a bonkers 7,800mAh battery.





OnePlus 13R Because thecomes with a 50 + 50 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera system, I believe the 15R is likely to upgrade the Ace 6's somewhat underwhelming 50 + 8MP dual snapper setup, although we'll have to wait for an official global announcement for confirmation and details.

So should you choose the OnePlus 15 or 15R?





I obviously can't answer that question for you (especially before the 15R's actual launch), but as far as I'm concerned, the cheaper device sounds virtually flawless... if it does end up being cheap enough.





If it's more affordable than Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S26, for instance, then how could I possibly turn down that battery capacity, the blazing fast 120W charging (even downgraded in the US), the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the... relatively stylish design, and the large and super-smooth AMOLED display?