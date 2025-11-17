Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Trending:

Super tough phones come to show the fragile iPhone 17 how it should be done

Oppo is unveiling the Apex Guard suite.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Oppo iPhone
A man holding an Oppo phone.
Oppo has thrown the glove in Apple's face and now introduces Apex Guard, a "full technology suite" that promises to protect and improve the smartphone experience. This new technology aims to make Oppo phones last longer and raise the standard for what users can expect from their devices.

As you may've heard already, Apple's soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem and, as a result, users complain about dents and scratches even from light use.

Apex Guard: what it's all about?



Oppo held an exclusive event recently and clarified how the company is focusing to boost quality:

Quality is the foundation of everything. Through continuous breakthroughs in quality, Oppo is committed to protecting the freedom of every user on their journey in life. Quality isn't just a feature, it's the freedom to Make Your Moment.
– Grus Shan, Director of Manufacturing at Oppo, November 2025


Oppo's Apex Guard is a complete technology suite built to redefine what users can expect from a smartphone by focusing on durability, longevity, and smooth, reliable performance, as the company puts it.

The company representatives showed off a combination of advanced materials and smart design: Ultra-High-Strength Steel and aerospace-grade AM04 aluminum form the backbone of the devices, reinforced further by structural solutions like Armour Shield, giving phones the strength to survive drops, spills, and daily wear.

But durability is only part of the story. Apex Guard also addresses long-term performance, using innovations such as the Silicon-Carbon Battery with customized spherical silicon-carbon material, which not only promises to improve safety but also extends battery life by up to 400 cycles, keeping phones operating like new years after purchase.

Honestly, the idea of a phone staying "like new" years after purchase is a game-changer.

How long do you plan on using your phone?

Vote View Result

Simulating a 72-month long-term use


What's more, Oppo is collaborating with testing and certification companies like TÜV Rheinland, TÜV SÜD, and SGS, running more than 180 checks from pre-R&D to end-of-life, including rigorous simulations of long-term use over 48, 60, or 72 months, to ensure devices remain smooth, responsive, and reliable over time.

Recommended Stories

Software is treated with equal care: ColorOS 16 introduces features like Instant Refresh on entry-level phones to reduce data fragmentation and optimize app permissions, while Oppo's Smoothness Baseline Test and the Parallel Animation Standard 6 Zero (tracking lag, crashes, freezes, mislaunches, and flickers) is meant to ensure every app launch and home-screen transition is fluid and responsive.

The best thing is that Apex Guard is to be utilized on virtually all Oppo phones: from the entry-level series to the flagship Find X series.

Sounds good, but time will tell


I don't care about marketing slogans – I care if a device actually holds up, stays smooth, and doesn't feel like it's falling apart after a couple of years. Oppo claiming Apex Guard will keep phones reliable over time is bold, and if it works, it could force other brands to rethink how they build for longevity.

Which could lead to more durable future iPhones than the iPhone 17… which is nice.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

$202
$219 95
$18 off (8%)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the same processor as the newest Series 11 and, by extension, supports all the new features introduced with watchOS 26
Buy at BackMarket
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless