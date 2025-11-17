One Galaxy S26 model is getting so little attention you have to wonder why Samsung bothered
As usual, the Ultra model is anticipated by the majority of people.
The Galaxy S26 family's big announcement is near: but one of the S26 models is not getting much love right now.
One of our PhoneArena polls says it clearly: the Galaxy S26 Plus doesn't impress anybody much.
Only 10% of you expect something interesting out of the Galaxy S26 Plus model. There were recent rumors that this model wouldn't happen at all, and that it could be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Edge.
However, Samsung seems to have reconsidered its plans and is now expected to release the Galaxy S26 Plus alongside the S26 and S26 Ultra. The device reportedly draws design inspiration from the Galaxy S25 Plus, featuring a slim body, a flat 6.7-inch display, and a camera layout that appears more refined and premium.
Naturally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the model that everybody is expecting to perform miracles in the form of hardware and software upgrades.
At the moment, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks like a modest upgrade, which may not sound very exciting, especially since the S25 Ultra itself wasn't a major step up from the S24 Ultra. That's understandable – flagships rarely see huge yearly leaps – but the S26 Ultra is still expected to deliver a more noticeable improvement over the S24 Ultra.
Rumors indicate the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature faster charging, with 25W wireless and 60W wired speeds, as well as full Qi2 support for more versatile magnetic accessories. The display may be upgraded to a more efficient and brighter M14 OLED panel with privacy features that automatically obscure content from onlookers. The cameras could see improvements in low-light performance and a wider 85-degree selfie lens, even if sensor sizes remain largely unchanged.
It's exciting to get a sneak peek at the next big thing months ahead of time, but I wouldn't put all your hopes on it just yet.
The Ultra is the top-tier model, but it might not end up being as impressive as some expect.
Expectations are low
Image by PhoneArena
On the inside, the phone may come with either the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, depending on the region, along with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Camera specs are expected to be led by a 50MP main sensor, while battery size and charging speeds could remain similar to the S25 Plus.
Almost 22% of you expect some changes on the Galaxy S26 model.
The rumors have it
Performance is also expected to get a boost with the top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Software and AI are reportedly receiving refinements as well, including user-centric AI suggestions and One UI optimizations. The design is said to be slightly slimmer, with rounder corners and a unified camera island for a cleaner look.
Don't get your hopes too high
It's exciting to get a sneak peek at the next big thing months ahead of time, but I wouldn't put all your hopes on it just yet.
The Ultra is the top-tier model, but it might not end up being as impressive as some expect.
