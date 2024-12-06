Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

T-Mobile customers say in lawsuit it sneakily passes off unfair charges as government fee

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile lawsuit hidden fees
A new lawsuit has been filed against T-Mobile for not properly disclosing a fee that the carrier charges.

The class action lawsuit has been filed by a group of 23 plaintiffs, who claim that the company's Regulatory Programs and Telco Recovery Fee (RPTR Fee) is deceptive.

The complainants allege that the company has been given the impression that the RPTR Fee is a government-mandated charge by lumping it with legitimate government taxes and fees on bills.

That's despite the fact that this fee isn't necessitated by government regulation. The lawsuit also says that the charge is not justified by operational costs either. Instead, they claim it's "a concoction designed to increase T-Mobile’s revenue and pad its bottom line."

On its website, T-Mobile explicitly states that the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee is neither a tax nor a government-imposed charge, but rather a fee collected by the company to account for certain costs it incurs, such as compliance with government mandates, charges levied by other carriers for delivery of calls from their network to T-Mobile's, and network facilities such as leases.

T-Mobile also says that charges like these are common across the industry. For instance, Verizon imposes a similar fee called Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge, for which it was sued in 2023.

T-Mobile introduced the RPTR Fee in 2004 and has hiked it multiple times since. It was last increased in 2022 from $3.18 to $3.49 for each voice line and from $1.16 to $1.40 for each data line.

The lawsuit also says that T-Mobile previously refused arbitration, meaning the company was not interested in resolving the dispute outside of court. The plaintiffs filed individual arbitration claims through the American Arbitration Association in 2023, but T-Mobile refused to participate in the process and didn't pay arbitration costs. In doing so, the company violated its mandatory arbitration agreement.

The plaintiffs have also called out T-Mobile for giving itself the freedom to adjust fees without notice.

The lawsuit wants to represent all current and former T-Mobile postpaid customers who were charged the RPTR Fee and want the court to approve a class action. They are also seeking financial compensation, coverage for fees, and a jury trial.

This should be interesting, as T-Mobile recently said customers waive their right to a jury trial or participation in any class action suit by agreeing to its terms and conditions.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies

Latest News

December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless