T-Mobile's Mint delivers reliability and massive Galaxy S26 discounts
Mint Mobile has something to show you, and you definitely don't want to miss it.
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Mint Mobile and the Galaxy S26 are the perfect combo! | Image by PhoneArena
Do you often find yourself lost when switching to another carrier? All the requirements and fine print can be confusing. And when you add a device that's supposedly discounted into the picture, things can get really mixed up.
Not all carriers are created equally. Take Mint Mobile, an MVNO, which operates on the T-Mobile network. Instead of overcomplicating your life, this MVNO makes it simple.
As if that's not enough, Mint is giving you flexibility with the SIM card. Depending on your needs, you can go for an eSIM or grab the traditional physical SIM card. The carrier's eSIM supports dual active lines and sets up in minutes, while the physical SIM lets you switch between devices in seconds.
Like all MVNOs, Mint doesn't use its own network. Is that a dealbreaker, though? Hardly — thanks to T-Mobile's network, Mint users get 5G coverage to 98% of the US, while 4G LTE coverage is available to 99% of Americans.
Data speeds are great as well. Regardless of which plan you choose, Mint gives you download speeds of up to 357 Mbps, which is more than enough for the average user.
You can even bring your own device to the carrier. But if you ask me, you should definitely check out the latest Galaxy S lineup, as it's now simply too good to resist.
You may have seen multiple offers for the Galaxy S26 so far, but I'm sure you've never seen this one. For a limited time, Mint Mobile allows you to save an unbelievable $500 on all three models. Let's break down the price:
Think twice if you believe Mint will make you pay an impossible price for the data plan. On the contrary. New customers who purchase a Galaxy S26 model can get a full year of unlimited data for $180 instead of $360.
That's a 50% discount on your 12-month service, or $15 per month, which is the standard price for the lowest-tier 5GB plan. Beyond the mobile data, Mint's Unlimited plan gives you a mobile hotspot at no extra cost, free calls to the UK, Canada and Mexico, as well as unlimited calls and text.
I admit Mint Mobile isn't the MVNO that boasts the highest download speeds, and the lack of a one-month subscription may seem like a dealbreaker to some. But as I see it, it's one of the most reliable carriers.
Giving you all the details transparently and even a test drive of the service (it lets you cancel within seven days of activation, no reason needed), Mint is a great choice for many.
T-Mobile's Mint doesn't make things complicated
Not all carriers are created equally. Take Mint Mobile, an MVNO, which operates on the T-Mobile network. Instead of overcomplicating your life, this MVNO makes it simple.
For starters, it allows you to pick your plan, so you never end up paying an absurd price for mobile data that you never use. You can pick the duration of your service, from three to 12 months. Users can select plans with 5GB, 15GB, 20GB data per month or go with the Unlimited plan if they don't want to feel limited.
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eSIM or physical SIM: you choose! | Image by Mint Mobile
As if that's not enough, Mint is giving you flexibility with the SIM card. Depending on your needs, you can go for an eSIM or grab the traditional physical SIM card. The carrier's eSIM supports dual active lines and sets up in minutes, while the physical SIM lets you switch between devices in seconds.
Mint Mobile coverage
Like all MVNOs, Mint doesn't use its own network. Is that a dealbreaker, though? Hardly — thanks to T-Mobile's network, Mint users get 5G coverage to 98% of the US, while 4G LTE coverage is available to 99% of Americans.
Data speeds are great as well. Regardless of which plan you choose, Mint gives you download speeds of up to 357 Mbps, which is more than enough for the average user.
You can even bring your own device to the carrier. But if you ask me, you should definitely check out the latest Galaxy S lineup, as it's now simply too good to resist.
Mint Mobile makes choosing the S26 easier than ever
You may have seen multiple offers for the Galaxy S26 so far, but I'm sure you've never seen this one. For a limited time, Mint Mobile allows you to save an unbelievable $500 on all three models. Let's break down the price:
- Galaxy S26 Ultra: down to $800 from $1,300
- Galaxy S26+: now $600 from $1,100
- Galaxy S26: available for $400 at Mint
However you look at it, this is easily the best offer that has so far landed for the series, not counting trade-in discounts at the official store. Speaking of which, you can actually get each device at an even lower price with an eligible trade-in. Right now, Mint is giving you an extra $400 discount if your device meets all requirements.
What about the plan?
Think twice if you believe Mint will make you pay an impossible price for the data plan. On the contrary. New customers who purchase a Galaxy S26 model can get a full year of unlimited data for $180 instead of $360.
That's a 50% discount on your 12-month service, or $15 per month, which is the standard price for the lowest-tier 5GB plan. Beyond the mobile data, Mint's Unlimited plan gives you a mobile hotspot at no extra cost, free calls to the UK, Canada and Mexico, as well as unlimited calls and text.
Should you go for Mint?
Grab Mint Mobile's offer and enjoy the latest Galaxy AI goodies! | Image by PhoneArena
I admit Mint Mobile isn't the MVNO that boasts the highest download speeds, and the lack of a one-month subscription may seem like a dealbreaker to some. But as I see it, it's one of the most reliable carriers.
Giving you all the details transparently and even a test drive of the service (it lets you cancel within seven days of activation, no reason needed), Mint is a great choice for many.
Plus, let's face it: how often can you grab one of the best Samsung phones at humongous discounts?
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