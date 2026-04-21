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T-Mobile's Mint delivers reliability and massive Galaxy S26 discounts

Mint Mobile has something to show you, and you definitely don't want to miss it.

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Galaxy S26 devices on a wooden table.
Mint Mobile and the Galaxy S26 are the perfect combo! | Image by PhoneArena
Do you often find yourself lost when switching to another carrier? All the requirements and fine print can be confusing. And when you add a device that's supposedly discounted into the picture, things can get really mixed up. 

T-Mobile's Mint doesn't make things complicated


Not all carriers are created equally. Take Mint Mobile, an MVNO, which operates on the T-Mobile network. Instead of overcomplicating your life, this MVNO makes it simple. 

For starters, it allows you to pick your plan, so you never end up paying an absurd price for mobile data that you never use. You can pick the duration of your service, from three to 12 months. Users can select plans with 5GB, 15GB, 20GB data per month or go with the Unlimited plan if they don't want to feel limited. 

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As if that's not enough, Mint is giving you flexibility with the SIM card. Depending on your needs, you can go for an eSIM or grab the traditional physical SIM card. The carrier's eSIM supports dual active lines and sets up in minutes, while the physical SIM lets you switch between devices in seconds. 

Mint Mobile coverage 


Like all MVNOs, Mint doesn't use its own network. Is that a dealbreaker, though? Hardly — thanks to T-Mobile's network, Mint users get 5G coverage to 98% of the US, while 4G LTE coverage is available to 99% of Americans. 

Data speeds are great as well. Regardless of which plan you choose, Mint gives you download speeds of up to 357 Mbps, which is more than enough for the average user.

You can even bring your own device to the carrier. But if you ask me, you should definitely check out the latest Galaxy S lineup, as it's now simply too good to resist. 

Mint Mobile makes choosing the S26 easier than ever


You may have seen multiple offers for the Galaxy S26 so far, but I'm sure you've never seen this one. For a limited time, Mint Mobile allows you to save an unbelievable $500 on all three models. Let's break down the price:

  • Galaxy S26 Ultra: down to $800 from $1,300
  • Galaxy S26+: now $600 from $1,100
  • Galaxy S26: available for $400 at Mint

Galaxy S26 Ultra is now $500 off at Mint

$800
$1300
$500 off (38%)
Mint Mobile is allowing you to save big on one of the best Android phones. With its Privacy Display and a number of enhancements, this device is more than worth it right now. You can save extra with a trade-in and save 50% on a 12-month Unlimited service.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Grab the Galaxy S26+ for $500 off

$600
$1100
$500 off (45%)
The Galaxy S26+ is another great pick you definitely want to check out. It boasts a gorgeous display, powerful chip, and a plethora of Galaxy AI features. It's now $500 cheaper at Mint, with a $400 extra discount available with a trade-in. You even get 50% off 12-month unlimited plans.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Save $500 on the Galaxy S26

$400
$900
$500 off (56%)
Prefer a more compact flagship? The Galaxy S26 is the one for you. Now $500 off with an extra $400 discount available through trade-ins, this phone is impossible to ignore. You also save 50% on the Unlimited plan for 12 months at Mint.
Buy at Mint Mobile

However you look at it, this is easily the best offer that has so far landed for the series, not counting trade-in discounts at the official store. Speaking of which, you can actually get each device at an even lower price with an eligible trade-in. Right now, Mint is giving you an extra $400 discount if your device meets all requirements. 

What about the plan? 


Think twice if you believe Mint will make you pay an impossible price for the data plan. On the contrary. New customers who purchase a Galaxy S26 model can get a full year of unlimited data for $180 instead of $360. 

That's a 50% discount on your 12-month service, or $15 per month, which is the standard price for the lowest-tier 5GB plan. Beyond the mobile data, Mint's Unlimited plan gives you a mobile hotspot at no extra cost, free calls to the UK, Canada and Mexico,  as well as unlimited calls and text. 

Should you go for Mint?



I admit Mint Mobile isn't the MVNO that boasts the highest download speeds, and the lack of a one-month subscription may seem like a dealbreaker to some. But as I see it, it's one of the most reliable carriers.

Giving you all the details transparently and even a test drive of the service (it lets you cancel within seven days of activation, no reason needed), Mint is a great choice for many. 

Plus, let's face it: how often can you grab one of the best Samsung phones at humongous discounts?

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$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
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