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New Google Photos shortcut quickly finds photos and videos of people and pets important to you

Google Photos for Android and iOS will show you all pictures and videos of important people and pets you have on the app.

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The Google Photos app for both Android and iOS is getting a new shortcut that makes it faster to find pictures of your pets or certain people in the app. For this shortcut to work, you will need to have the Face Groups feature enabled. With Face Groups, facial recognition technology is used to scan your photos and videos and similar faces are grouped together.

Google announces a quick and easy shortcut for the Photos app in Android and iOS


To enable Face Groups, open the Google Photos app in Android or iOS. Tap your profile icon in the right corner and then tap on Photos settings > Privacy, and toggle Face Groups on. You can also enable "Show pets with people" if you want pets grouped in with family members. Tap on the photo of your face if prompted to in order for Face Groups to include more personalization.

Google has announced today that Face Groups is now more integrated with the search function on the Google Photos app, both on iOS and Android. In a Google Photos support page, the Alphabet subsidiary says that it heard your request for an easier way to find photos and videos of the important people in your life in the Google Photos app. As Google says, "Now, we’re adding shortcuts to your face groups into classic search and Ask Photos on Android, iPhone, and iPad.

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Screenshot showing Face Group for Google Photos app.
The Face Groups row containing a total of five people or pets. Image credit-PhoneArena

With this update, you can locate your top face groups and find the photos that you’re looking for more easily. You can only see faces shortcuts when the Face Groups feature is toggled on and we explained how to do that at the start of this article.

Find all of the photos and videos you have of certain people and pets in the Google Photos app


Assuming you have Face Groups enabled, open the Google Photos app on Android or iOS. Tap the Search bar or the Ask tab (followed by the Search bar) and you'll see a line of five faces. Tap on any of those faces to see all of the photos and videos you have of that person or pet. You'll also see the actual number of pictures and videos you have of that person or pet on the Google Photos app..

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Screenshot showing Face Group for Google Photos app.
Tap on one of the faces in the row and you'll see all of the photos and images you have of that person or pet in the Google Photos app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

How to download and install the Google Photos app on your device


Near the top of the page is a tab that will allow you to filter photographs and videos to eliminate those with other pets or people in it. One tab will allow you to add a specific person or pet, and another will show images and videos taken in a specific location.

Will you use this new Google Photos feature?
Yes. It is useful and works quickly.
80%
No. I can't see myself needing this feature.
20%
5 Votes

The Google Photos app is pre-installed on nearly all Android phones. If you don't have it on your Android phone, you can install it from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link. If you need to download and install Google Photos on your iPhone, press on this link.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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