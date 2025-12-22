New Google Photos shortcut quickly finds photos and videos of people and pets important to you

To enable Face Groups, open the Google Photos app in Android or iOS. Tap your profile icon in the right corner and then tap on Photos settings > Privacy, and toggle Face Groups on. You can also enable "Show pets with people" if you want pets grouped in with family members. Tap on the photo of your face if prompted to in order for Face Groups to include more personalization.

Assuming you have Face Groups enabled, open the Google Photos app on Android or iOS. Tap the Search bar or the Ask tab (followed by the Search bar) and you'll see a line of five faces. Tap on any of those faces to see all of the photos and videos you have of that person or pet. You'll also see the actual number of pictures and videos you have of that person or pet on the Google Photos app..



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Near the top of the page is a tab that will allow you to filter photographs and videos to eliminate those with other pets or people in it. One tab will allow you to add a specific person or pet, and another will show images and videos taken in a specific location.





Will you use this new Google Photos feature? Yes. It is useful and works quickly. 80% No. I can't see myself needing this feature. 20% Vote 5 Votes



