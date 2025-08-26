Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy

T-Mobile will be led by new faces.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Ulf Ewaldsson Callie Field departure
T-Mobile is replacing two of its stalwarts, adding fire to rumors about a leadership shuffle.

As Investing.com reports, the company filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), announcing two departures and some shuffling of the ranks.

André Almeida, who is a member of the board of directors, will resign from the board and assume a new role as President of Growth and Emerging Businesses. Almeida will be responsible for the carrier's broadband, financial services, marketing efforts, and enterprise and government businesses.

Ulf Ewaldsson, who is the President of Technology and played an instrumental role in the post-Sprint merger 5G build-out, will be replaced by John Saw. Saw is the Chief Technology Officer at the company right now and was formerly the Executive Vice President of Advanced and Emerging Technologies. He will now oversee T-Mobile's network team.

The company is also letting go of Callie Field. Field is the President of the Business Group and has been with the company for two decades. She will quit her current role but remain with the company as a strategic advisor until March 31, 2026.



This report comes a few months after reports of CEO Mike Sievert's ouster. Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan is expected to replace Sievert.

In the filing with the SEC, T-Mobile says that it's reshaping the senior leadership team to fuel future growth and cement its lead in network performance. The company's network was named the best by Ookla earlier this year.

T-Mobile hopes that the leadership changes, which will go into effect in September, will put it in a better position to achieve its long-term business goals and prepare for upcoming transitions. This is a huge hint that Sievert will leave either this year or next, just as report predicted.

T-Mobile is evolving from a growth-oriented brand to a premium company and is also branching out into fiber. Earlier reports said that Gopalan would be better suited to steer the company into a new direction.

There have also been concerns that the company may not be able to maintain its growth momentum, which has prompted the company's owner, Deutsche Telekom, to reorganize the ranks.

These changes are unlikely to affect customers, in the short term at least, but many of them might celebrate the departures of executives whom they hold responsible for controversial changes.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored to shed even more of Note DNA
Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored to shed even more of Note DNA
Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted
Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted

Latest News

Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Best back to school deals in 2024: Save big on premium phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
Best back to school deals in 2024: Save big on premium phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
You guys think the Samsung Tri-Fold should cost $2,000, but have you considered this?
You guys think the Samsung Tri-Fold should cost $2,000, but have you considered this?
Upgrade your sound game with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and save $115 at Walmart
Upgrade your sound game with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and save $115 at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless