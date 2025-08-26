T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile will be led by new faces.
T-Mobile is replacing two of its stalwarts, adding fire to rumors about a leadership shuffle.
As Investing.com reports, the company filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), announcing two departures and some shuffling of the ranks.
André Almeida, who is a member of the board of directors, will resign from the board and assume a new role as President of Growth and Emerging Businesses. Almeida will be responsible for the carrier's broadband, financial services, marketing efforts, and enterprise and government businesses.
Ulf Ewaldsson, who is the President of Technology and played an instrumental role in the post-Sprint merger 5G build-out, will be replaced by John Saw. Saw is the Chief Technology Officer at the company right now and was formerly the Executive Vice President of Advanced and Emerging Technologies. He will now oversee T-Mobile's network team.
The company is also letting go of Callie Field. Field is the President of the Business Group and has been with the company for two decades. She will quit her current role but remain with the company as a strategic advisor until March 31, 2026.
T-Mobile seems to be planning for CEO Mike Sievert's departure.
This report comes a few months after reports of CEO Mike Sievert's ouster. Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan is expected to replace Sievert.
In the filing with the SEC, T-Mobile says that it's reshaping the senior leadership team to fuel future growth and cement its lead in network performance. The company's network was named the best by Ookla earlier this year.
T-Mobile hopes that the leadership changes, which will go into effect in September, will put it in a better position to achieve its long-term business goals and prepare for upcoming transitions. This is a huge hint that Sievert will leave either this year or next, just as report predicted.
T-Mobile is evolving from a growth-oriented brand to a premium company and is also branching out into fiber. Earlier reports said that Gopalan would be better suited to steer the company into a new direction.
There have also been concerns that the company may not be able to maintain its growth momentum, which has prompted the company's owner, Deutsche Telekom, to reorganize the ranks.
These changes are unlikely to affect customers, in the short term at least, but many of them might celebrate the departures of executives whom they hold responsible for controversial changes.
