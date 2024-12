T-Mobile wants to move 100 percent of upgrades online - will it shutter all stores?

T-Mobile

Jason Raymer, SVP of revenue at iQmetrix, December 2024





So while T-Mobile may make good on its commitment to digitize most transactions, physical stores are not going away anytime soon.

says that for the first time in its history, most iPhone 16 preorders happened online.has a whole online-only brand called Visible.32 percent of wireless industry purchases are done online in the US, according to Jason Raymer, SVP of revenue at customer experience company iQmetrix. While that's not a small percentage, it's still less than the rate of packaged goods sold online.That's because smartphone purchases tend to be more complex than other purchases, which is why customers across all age groups find it hard to avoid a visit to their operator's retail store.And with new smartphones featuring AI-powered capabilities, those visits are only going to go up, considering shoppers often need help with new tech.That's not to say thatwon't be able to meet its digitization goals, Raymer notes, as large corporations can influence consumer behavior. However, this could be an opportunity for the company's rivals to use their physical stores as a differentiator.