T-Mobile appears to be sidelining CEO Sievert already

–Peter Osvaldik, Executive VP & CFO at T-Mobile , September 2025



He said that Sievert and T-Mobile 's Board of Directors have the final say on any succession plan. He did say that it's natural for a company like T-Mobile to plan leadership changes and that Srini will eventually succeed someone .



Osvaldik went on to wax poetic about Gopalan, talking about his deep industry expertise and long T-Mobile experience. He also pointed out that Gopalan and Sievert have been jointly leading the company, implying the recent successes are jointly owed to Sievert and Gopalan.



Recommended Stories Sievert has been CEO since 2020, and his contract is valid until 2028. That's why this doesn't look like your usual succession planning. Instead, Sievert is being let go ahead of time.



Sievert has been CEO since 2020, and his contract is valid until 2028. That's why this doesn't look like your usual succession planning. Instead, Sievert is being let go ahead of time.

Sievert played an instrumental role during the 5G buildout, but with the company branching out into fiber and other areas and wanting to distance itself from the Uncarrier ethos, perhaps the current CEO doesn't feel at home at the company any longer. Osvaldik stated that ultimately, Mike will only be replaced when the company has a candidate who can fill his shoes. The company is enjoying tremendous success right now, and it must stay in the right hands.



