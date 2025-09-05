Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile appears to be sidelining CEO Sievert already

T-Mobile's soon-to-be former CEO was MIA at a recent high-profile event.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert retirement
T-Mobile's CEO Mike Sievert may already be packing his bags.

This year has been rife with rumors about Sievert's departure, and T-Mobile's presentation at the Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference suggests his days at the helm are done.

In March, a report said that T-Mobile's owner, Deutsche Telekom, wanted to reassert control, necessitating Sievert's ouster. This was backed by a June report that said the company was pursuing a convergence strategy. Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan, who is expected to succeed Sievert, was allegedly better suited for this new direction.

T-Mobile added fuel to those reports last month by announcing two of its execs were leaving and that a succession was being developed.

Sievert is usually present at all important events, but he didn't attend the Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. On top of that, when asked about Mike's rumored departure, Executive VP & CFO Peter Osvaldik didn't give a straight answer.

Mike has said very transparently, look, a company -- a great successful company has to have great, thoughtful long-term succession plans. And Mike said, Srini is definitely the succession plan for someone, right? 
–Peter Osvaldik, Executive VP & CFO at T-Mobile, September 2025

He said that Sievert and T-Mobile's Board of Directors have the final say on any succession plan. He did say that it's natural for a company like T-Mobile to plan leadership changes and that Srini will eventually succeed someone.

Osvaldik went on to wax poetic about Gopalan, talking about his deep industry expertise and long T-Mobile experience. He also pointed out that Gopalan and Sievert have been jointly leading the company, implying the recent successes are jointly owed to Sievert and Gopalan.

So, even though T-Mobile still hasn't named Gopalan as the successor, they have made it quite clear that he is the heir apparent.

Osvaldik stated that ultimately, Mike will only be replaced when the company has a candidate who can fill his shoes. The company is enjoying tremendous success right now, and it must stay in the right hands.

Recommended Stories
Sievert has been CEO since 2020, and his contract is valid until 2028. That's why this doesn't look like your usual succession planning. Instead, Sievert is being let go ahead of time.

Sievert played an instrumental role during the 5G buildout, but with the company branching out into fiber and other areas and wanting to distance itself from the Uncarrier ethos, perhaps the current CEO doesn't feel at home at the company any longer.

T-Mobile appears to be sidelining CEO Sievert already

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 5

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade

Latest News

Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless