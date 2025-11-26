T-Mobile Black Friday deals: get a free iPhone 17 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and so much more
T-Mobile's Black Friday deals might make it hard to resist joining the un-carrier.
T-Mobile has announced new deals to make Black Friday truly special. From a free iPhone 17 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to an Apple Watch SE 3 or a pair of the Galaxy Buds FE. Trade-ins at T-Mobile have never looked this promising, and there’s so much more.
Starting November 26, users can trade in eligible devices in any condition. The trade-in value can knock off up to $1,100 off of any iPhone 17 model, or the new iPhone Air, on the Experience Beyond plan. Existing customers on Go5G Next can also apply for this same trade-in.
Businesses can also score $1,100 off of any iPhone 17 model, or the iPhone Air, without even needing to trade in something else first. Simply switching a line to T-Mobile SuperMobile — the carrier’s business offering — is enough. However, businesses who switch a line to SuperMobile or ProMobile, and trade in an eligible device as well, are also going to get $1,100 off of any iPhone 17 model, or the iPhone Air.
Not an iPhone user? T-Mobile still has you covered for Black Friday. You can trade in eligible devices, in any condition, and get similar discounts for Samsung products as well.
Both the Apple Bundle as well as the Samsung Black Friday offers can save you around $2,000, with the latter saving you just ever so slightly more money from November 26. But this isn’t all, not even close.
In addition to the Apple and Samsung offers, T-Mobile has deals for new 5G home internet customers. If you sign up for the company’s 5G home internet service, you will get the first month of internet free, alongside a $300 prepaid virtual Mastercard.
Also, T-Mobile is bringing back another previous offer, available till December 2: DashPass by DoorDash. T-Mobile customer with Magenta Status are eligible for DashPass, and can get a value of $120 per year. Use DashPass to place an order over $12 before December 2, and T-Mobile is giving you a free pie to celebrate the holidays.
Lastly, T-Mobile is making it super lucrative to switch this season. People who get four T-Mobile lines can get them for just $25 a month each. T-Mobile will also throw in four iPhone 17 models, without requiring a trade-in.
As the company puts it, you get to keep your existing phones, get four new iPhone 17 models, and you get to switch to four lines that will likely cost you a lot less than your current plan.
The un-carrier is promising great offers for switching, which might seem like a no-brainer, given T-Mobile’s new switching through T-Life. You can also score tons of other goodies and rewards, here’s how.
The T-Mobile Apple Bundle
T-Mobile is offering excellent value for the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena
You can also get up to $499.99 off of an eligible iPad model, like the A16 iPad, if you add a tablet line to a qualifying plan. Add a watch line, and you can get up to $299.99 off of an Apple Watch SE 3, or another eligible Apple Watch model.
You can also get up to $499.99 off of an eligible iPad model, like the A16 iPad, if you add a tablet line to a qualifying plan. Add a watch line, and you can get up to $299.99 off of an Apple Watch SE 3, or another eligible Apple Watch model.
Businesses can also score $1,100 off of any iPhone 17 model, or the iPhone Air, without even needing to trade in something else first. Simply switching a line to T-Mobile SuperMobile — the carrier’s business offering — is enough. However, businesses who switch a line to SuperMobile or ProMobile, and trade in an eligible device as well, are also going to get $1,100 off of any iPhone 17 model, or the iPhone Air.
The T-Mobile Samsung Bundle
T-Mobile didn’t forget the Android crowd, get a Galaxy Z Flip 7 on them. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Users can get a massively discounted Galaxy Z Flip 7 on eligible plans. You can also score a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, a pair of the Galaxy Buds FE, or a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic as well.
Users can get a massively discounted Galaxy Z Flip 7 on eligible plans. You can also score a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, a pair of the Galaxy Buds FE, or a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic as well.

Other Black Friday deals with the un-carrier
T-Mobile went all out this Black Friday. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The carrier is also making the T-Life app a much more compelling un-carrier companion for a while. With the app, you can get same-day deliveries, exclusive perks, and rewards. The "T-Life Holiday Game" will run through December 29, giving users a chance to win gift cards and prizes each week.
The carrier is also making the T-Life app a much more compelling un-carrier companion for a while. With the app, you can get same-day deliveries, exclusive perks, and rewards. The “T-Life Holiday Game” will run through December 29, giving users a chance to win gift cards and prizes each week.

T-Mobile is running a ton of Black Friday offers and deals, and you can see them all here. For business clients, T-Mobile business deals can be viewed here.
T-Mobile is running a ton of Black Friday offers and deals, and you can see them all here. For business clients, T-Mobile business deals can be viewed here.
