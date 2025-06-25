T-Mobile has 'the best network in America', and America couldn't care less

supposed





But what would have been a noisy and attention-grabbing "Un-carrier" event just a few years ago ended up looking like little more than another typical Monday at the office for CEO Mike Sievert, COO Srini Gopalan, and President of Marketing, Strategy, and Products Mike Katz (seen below trying their best to hype up an ultimately largely meaningless marketing label).

Why don't you care about T-Mo's achievements anymore?





T-Mobile customers no longer seem as interested (and as impressed) as they used to be by such titles as the one bestowed by Ookla. By the way, I'm not just saying that, instead basing my assessment on the relatively poor views figures generated by our article detailing T-Mo's latest win over AT&T and the general indifference with which the otherwise super-vocal Redditors on Before I let you all answer that for yourselves, I'd like to try to guess some of the reasons whycustomers no longer seem as interested (and as impressed) as they used to be by such titles as the one bestowed by Ookla. By the way, I'm not just saying that, instead basing my assessment on the relatively poor views figures generated by our article detailing T-Mo's latest win over Verizon andand the general indifference with which the otherwise super-vocal Redditors on the "Un-official subreddit of the Re-carrier" received the big news at the beginning of the week.









your individual user experience. And unfortunately for T-Mobile , all the network performance trophies collected in the last half a decade don't seem to have done much to silence the criticism from individual customers with specific coverage issues that simply won't go away and underwhelming speeds that look unable to get better. That's obviously the problem with all these studies conducted by Ookla, Opensignal RootMetrics , and any other such independent analytics firm. As vast and as scientific as their experiments may be, they're still theoretical and thus not representative ofindividual user experience. And unfortunately for, all the network performance trophies collected in the last half a decade don't seem to have done much to silence the criticism from individual customers with specific coverage issues that simply won't go away and underwhelming speeds that look unable to get better.



Several_Resolution92 on Reddit, June 23, 2025





While the number of T-Mo subscribers complaining of various problems every... single... time the "Un-carrier" wins a new gold ribbon is by no means large in the grand scheme of things, I can totally understand if your distrust in the real-world relevance of speed and network availability tests is fueled by these negative comments... or your own sub-par experience. After all, who cares if some people can (theoretically) squeeze 200+ Mbps download speed averages out of their T-Mobile phones when you barely hit 20 or 30 Mbps most of the time?





T-Mobile , Verizon , and you can typically hit 50 or 60 Mbps, you might not care if the weather is (slightly) warmer on the other side. As odd as it may sound, I feel like the completely opposite explanation can also work, as, and AT&T have all improved both their speeds and coverage over the last few years to such a remarkable degree that the competition for first place in Ookla reports no longer matters to most people. After all, not everybody needs 200 Mbps downloads to be happy, and as long ascan typically hit 50 or 60 Mbps, you might not care if the weather is (slightly) warmer on the other side.

T-Mobile has to shift its focus elsewhere





No matter the reason for your indifference, it's pretty clear that Magenta has to give (most of) its customers something else than empty titles, generic achievements, and big numbers that may or may not coincide with a user's real network experience. Something better, something more palpable, and something with a clearer and bigger value for one's day-to-day life.









Verizon has been generating for a little while now, culminating with What must worry T-Mo's powers that be the most is the positive attentionhas been generating for a little while now, culminating with a "Project 624" announcement that felt pretty underwhelming to me personally, but that was surprisingly well-received on Reddit and other places around the web. Of course, those gift cards helped, and so did a new T-Mobile-style promotion





That's right, Verizon is so very clearly taking pages, nay, entire chapters from the old "Un-carrier" playbook that T-Mobile absolutely needs to rethink its ways and go back to its roots before it becomes an underdog again. And that needs to happen yesterday!

