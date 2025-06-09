Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for





To protect its customers from SIM hijacking, T-Mobile disabled self-service SIM swaps in 2022. This was irritating for customers, as with no option to change the SIM attached to their number digitally, they were forced to reach out to customer service representatives or go to a store to swap their SIM cards.



The latest T-Life update has reinstated the feature, per The Mobile Report



The T-Life app offers an easy way to change the SIM card associated with your number. All you have to do is tap on manage, select the line you want to change, and select "SIM transfer or activation" under "Manage your SIM." After that, you will be guided through the process.



You will also be required to input the IMEI of the device you are switching to, probably to help the app recognize whether the phone supports eSIM, physical SIMs, or both, and take the next step accordingly. If a device supports both, you will be asked to choose the SIM type you'd like to activate.



The company has been putting measures in place to thwart SIM swap attack attempts and apparently now feels confident enough to bring back the feature.

After that, the app will ask you to enter either the EID (unique eSIM identifier) or ICCID (unique physical SIM card number identifier) for the SIM. After confirmation, a review page will be displayed, and you will be done.









T-Life also lets you manage business accounts now, so the website will no longer be your only option for managing business plans.





The "VIP Status" tab that housed T-Mobile Tuesdays perks has been renamed to "Benefits."



Lastly, the app now lets you buy accessories directly. You may now have to use the app to buy accessories even when visiting stores.



While customers will be relieved to have the SIM swap feature back, the latest update is yet another sign that T-Mobile wants customers to do most things in the app instead of visiting its stores.