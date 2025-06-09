Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for

A huge T-Life update reinstates a popular feature and brings useful changes.

For months, signs have been appearing that T-Mobile would re-enable the ability to change SIM cards on your own and that day is finally here.

To protect its customers from SIM hijacking, T-Mobile disabled self-service SIM swaps in 2022. This was irritating for customers, as with no option to change the SIM attached to their number digitally, they were forced to reach out to customer service representatives or go to a store to swap their SIM cards.

The latest T-Life update has reinstated the feature, per The Mobile Report. The company has been putting measures in place to thwart SIM swap attack attempts and apparently now feels confident enough to bring back the feature.

The T-Life app offers an easy way to change the SIM card associated with your number. All you have to do is tap on manage, select the line you want to change, and select "SIM transfer or activation" under "Manage your SIM." After that, you will be guided through the process.

You will also be required to input the IMEI of the device you are switching to, probably to help the app recognize whether the phone supports eSIM, physical SIMs, or both, and take the next step accordingly. If a device supports both, you will be asked to choose the SIM type you'd like to activate.

After that, the app will ask you to enter either the EID (unique eSIM identifier) or ICCID (unique physical SIM card number identifier) for the SIM. After confirmation, a review page will be displayed, and you will be done.

The feature appears to be fully functional, but it's only available to iPhone users for now. It will probably reach Android users once the Android version is updated.



T-Life also lets you manage business accounts now, so the website will no longer be your only option for managing business plans. 

The "VIP Status" tab that housed T-Mobile Tuesdays perks has been renamed to "Benefits."

Lastly, the app now lets you buy accessories directly. You may now have to use the app to buy accessories even when visiting stores.

While customers will be relieved to have the SIM swap feature back, the latest update is yet another sign that T-Mobile wants customers to do most things in the app instead of visiting its stores.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
