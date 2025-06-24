Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Verizon outshines T-Mobile for once with a freebie you absolutely MUST claim right now

A $20 Amazon gift card with no strings attached? Here's where you can sign up if you're a Verizon customer!

By
0comments
Verizon Deals Wireless service
Verizon logo on mobile phone
If you've been eagerly awaiting Verizon's big Project 624 announcement ever since that codename first appeared on our radar a couple of months ago, the carrier might have disappointed you by unveiling a collection of AI-powered "customer experience innovations" today that doesn't look hugely beneficial in a very concrete way at first glance.

But you can easily turn your frown upside down by taking a quick look in the benefits section of your My Verizon account right now. You don't need to do any heavy lifting or jump through hoops to score a $20 Amazon gift card, which you'll apparently find waiting for you in the myAccess platform (formerly known as Verizon Up).

That's basically Big Red's T-Mobile Tuesdays equivalent, and coincidentally or not, today happens to be a Tuesday. A Tuesday when Magenta customers can get $5 tickets to Brad Pitt's new Formula 1 movie and... not a lot of other cool stuff, in case you're wondering. Certainly nothing that can rival the convenience and sheer value of a free $20 gift card to the most popular e-commerce platform out there.

If you're not familiar with myAccess, the program doesn't require special registration, and perhaps more notably, you don't need to install an annoying, privacy-violating, and barely functional app like T-Life to get it to work. You just have to be the owner of a "standard" monthly postpaid mobile account and log into said account through My Verizon today to save 20 bucks on your next Amazon.com purchase.

The promotion seems to be exactly as simple and as straightforward as it sounds, signaling a massive potential change in the way Big Red plans to treat its subscribers and try to steal as many as possible away from T-Mobile (and AT&T). Of course, you shouldn't expect to get freebies of this magnitude every week from now on, but even if Verizon offers such amazing loyalty-rewarding perks from time to time, that sounds like a huge step forward for a notoriously stingy (and yet somehow still massively successful) wireless service provider.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
