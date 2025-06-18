T-Mobile is launching a trio of competitive new plans with a (limited) price guarantee
A five-year price guarantee is definitely better than no guarantee, and these new T-Mobile Prepaid plans are pretty value-packed all in all.
After essentially answering Verizon's bold 3-year price lock move with a host of new postpaid and Metro by T-Mobile plans covered by a 5-year price guarantee a couple of months ago, the nation's industry-leading "Un-carrier" is today expanding that program to its own-brand prepaid options.
Starting Tuesday, June 24, T-Mobile Prepaid customers will be able to pay as little as $40 a month for one line of service guaranteed to retain that price for (at least) half a decade. The catch? Taxes and fees are not included in the $40 rate, and Magenta can decide to change (read increase) any and all of them at any time.
Furthermore, this entry-level Starter Monthly plan only comes with unlimited talk and text while capping your "high-speed" data allotment at 15 gigs a month. That's far from ideal in this day and age, so I expect most of you will opt for an Unlimited Monthly plan at $45 or Unlimited Plus Monthly at $60.
Both of those include unlimited 5G data in addition to unlimited calling and texting, but while the $45 option provides unlimited hotspot data at modest 3G speeds, the most expensive new T-Mobile Prepaid plan comes with a 5GB monthly bucket of "high-speed" hotspot data, after which you'll need to settle for outdated 3G tech too.
This is everything you need to know about the three new T-Mobile Prepaid plans. | Image Credit -- T-Mobile
Perhaps more importantly (and most impressively), the $60 Unlimited Plus Monthly plan adds unlimited texting to 215+ "countries and destinations", as well as unlimited talk and text while roaming in Canada and Mexico, as key advantages over the non-Plus $45 Unlimited plan.
In case you're wondering, yes, these "new" plans are pretty similar to T-Mo's existing prepaid options, with the names being revised, some of the perks and benefits improved, the 5-Year Price Guarantee added across the board, and notably, the Unlimited rate going down from $50 to $45 a month.
As you can imagine, T-Mobile is advertising the Starter, Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus Monthly prepaid plans as vastly superior to the competition, and as usual, that's only partially true. Verizon, for instance, offers a pretty good Unlimited Prepaid option of its own with 5 gigs of high-speed mobile hotspot data included, while AT&T's Unlimited Prepaid plan (with 10GB hotspot data) can be had for a measly $25 a month... with a $300 upfront payment covering a full year of service.
