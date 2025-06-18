Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

T-Mobile is launching a trio of competitive new plans with a (limited) price guarantee

A five-year price guarantee is definitely better than no guarantee, and these new T-Mobile Prepaid plans are pretty value-packed all in all.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Prepaid logo
After essentially answering Verizon's bold 3-year price lock move with a host of new postpaid and Metro by T-Mobile plans covered by a 5-year price guarantee a couple of months ago, the nation's industry-leading "Un-carrier" is today expanding that program to its own-brand prepaid options.

Starting Tuesday, June 24, T-Mobile Prepaid customers will be able to pay as little as $40 a month for one line of service guaranteed to retain that price for (at least) half a decade. The catch? Taxes and fees are not included in the $40 rate, and Magenta can decide to change (read increase) any and all of them at any time.

Furthermore, this entry-level Starter Monthly plan only comes with unlimited talk and text while capping your "high-speed" data allotment at 15 gigs a month. That's far from ideal in this day and age, so I expect most of you will opt for an Unlimited Monthly plan at $45 or Unlimited Plus Monthly at $60.

Both of those include unlimited 5G data in addition to unlimited calling and texting, but while the $45 option provides unlimited hotspot data at modest 3G speeds, the most expensive new T-Mobile Prepaid plan comes with a 5GB monthly bucket of "high-speed" hotspot data, after which you'll need to settle for outdated 3G tech too.


Perhaps more importantly (and most impressively), the $60 Unlimited Plus Monthly plan adds unlimited texting to 215+ "countries and destinations", as well as unlimited talk and text while roaming in Canada and Mexico, as key advantages over the non-Plus $45 Unlimited plan.

In case you're wondering, yes, these "new" plans are pretty similar to T-Mo's existing prepaid options, with the names being revised, some of the perks and benefits improved, the 5-Year Price Guarantee added across the board, and notably, the Unlimited rate going down from $50 to $45 a month.

As you can imagine, T-Mobile is advertising the Starter, Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus Monthly prepaid plans as vastly superior to the competition, and as usual, that's only partially true. Verizon, for instance, offers a pretty good Unlimited Prepaid option of its own with 5 gigs of high-speed mobile hotspot data included, while AT&T's Unlimited Prepaid plan (with 10GB hotspot data) can be had for a measly $25 a month... with a $300 upfront payment covering a full year of service.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
At under $70, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are the earbuds you didn't know you wanted
At under $70, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are the earbuds you didn't know you wanted
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price
Finally! Lenovo rollable laptop goes on sale after a wild engineering rollercoaster
Finally! Lenovo rollable laptop goes on sale after a wild engineering rollercoaster
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless