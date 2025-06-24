Verizon found another way to cheer customers up in addition to giving them merch and gift cards
Verizon is now distributing free lines.
Verizon today announced an AI-powered overhaul of its customer care and an increased focus on its rewards program. The company is even giving away free Amazon gift cards. That's not all. The carrier is also handing out free lines, as expected.
Apparently, Verizonis contacting customers who are eligible for this offer. The line will be free for 36 months, as long as the plan is Unlimited Welcome. After that, you'll be charged $55 every month. For the more expensive plans, you'll have to pay the price difference.
As is often the case with promos like these, you'll have to pay upfront, but the cost will be reimbursed through monthly credits. Taxes and other fees will be on you, which should come out to around $6-$7.
The free line will only get you 5G data and you won't get any hotspot access. Speeds will be throttled after 50GB of usage. You'll also have to bring your own device.
For the full terms and conditions and any requirements specific to you, you may want to consult a sales representative before going for the offer. For instance, you might be required to migrate from your grandfathered plan or lose a discount if you exceed a certain number of lines. That said, this offer doesn't seem to have the same requirement as so-called free lines previously doled out by Verizon, as noted by Android Authority. Those offers often used to be only for the fourth line.
If you haven't already received the offer via text, you might want to check the Verizon app or website to see if it's available to you or contact customer care. That said, since this looks like a targeted deal, you may not be able to trigger it if you aren't eligible.
Some users say that it's best to visit a store to redeem the offer, instead of trying to activate online as that may lead you nowhere.
There's also no contract involved and you can cancel anytime you want.
In addition to free lines, Verizon is also giving out merch and gift cards. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
Overall, this sounds like a pretty good offer and it's worth taking advantage of.
