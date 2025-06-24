Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Verizon found another way to cheer customers up in addition to giving them merch and gift cards

Verizon is now distributing free lines.

Verizon Wireless service
Verizon free line 36 month
Verizon today announced an AI-powered overhaul of its customer care and an increased focus on its rewards program. The company is even giving away free Amazon gift cards. That's not all. The carrier is also handing out free lines, as expected.

Apparently, Verizonis contacting customers who are eligible for this offer. The line will be free for 36 months, as long as the plan is Unlimited Welcome. After that, you'll be charged $55 every month. For the more expensive plans, you'll have to pay the price difference.

As is often the case with promos like these, you'll have to pay upfront, but the cost will be reimbursed through monthly credits. Taxes and other fees will be on you, which should come out to around $6-$7.

There's also no contract involved and you can cancel anytime you want.



The free line will only get you 5G data and you won't get any hotspot access. Speeds will be throttled after 50GB of usage. You'll also have to bring your own device.

For the full terms and conditions and any requirements specific to you, you may want to consult a sales representative before going for the offer. For instance, you might be required to migrate from your grandfathered plan or lose a discount if you exceed a certain number of lines. That said, this offer doesn't seem to have the same requirement as so-called free lines previously doled out by Verizon, as noted by Android Authority. Those offers often used to be only for the fourth line.

Overall, this sounds like a pretty good offer and it's worth taking advantage of.

If you haven't already received the offer via text, you might want to check the Verizon app or website to see if it's available to you or contact customer care. That said, since this looks like a targeted deal, you may not be able to trigger it if you aren't eligible.

Some users say that it's best to visit a store to redeem the offer, instead of trying to activate online as that may lead you nowhere.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
