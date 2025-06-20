Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers

An upcoming T-Mobile policy will leave customers with no choice but to stay longer.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile 36 months installment
New devices can be expensive, which is why many people finance their purchases through carriers. The downside is that customers can't leave their telecom company until they have paid off their device. For T-Mobile users, the installment plans are usually spread over 24 months but the company may extend the duration in the future.

T-Mobile's 24-month installments are known as "Equipment Installment Plans" or EIPs. AT&T and Verizon both switched to 36-month installment plans around four years back and now, T-Mobile is gearing up to follow suit.

Apparently, T-Mobile briefly increased the duration of the installment plan for some Samsung Galaxy watches before reverting the change.



Per The Mobile Report, that wasn't a glitch. According to a leaked internal document, T-Mobile is contemplating introducing 36-month EIPs for at least some devices.

The longer installment plans may only be for select plans. The new policy may violate the "New in Two" guarantee that some plans offer to make it easy for customers to upgrade every two years.

For now, it looks like the change has been delayed. However, given that it went live for a while, we might see it implemented soon.

Revising installment plans to stretch over 36 months instead of 24 would allow T-Mobile to retain customers longer, thereby reducing churn, which is an industry-wide concern. For customers, this would mean being beholden to the company for a year longer.

A policy introduced last year already made it harder for customers to pay off their devices early and free themselves from long-term commitment to the company.

That said, longer installment terms may not necessarily be viewed as an anti-customer move, as payments will be spread over a longer period. For customers not thinking about leaving in the near future, this would mean smaller payments every month.

Besides, an average American keeps their smartphone for more than 2.5 months, so a 36-month installment plan might be a better idea.

Either way, T-Mobile will once again have to eat its words and go back on its statement about giving customers the freedom to upgrade to a new device every two years.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless