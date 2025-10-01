T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
The T-Satellite service will now help you run certain apps in areas without cellular connectivity.
T-Satellite is the service offered by T-Mobile to its subscribers as well as those signed up with other wireless providers. When you find yourself in an area of the U.S. without cellular coverage, T-Satellite will carry your calls (both incoming and outgoing), your texts (again, those you are sending and those you are receiving), and now certain apps that T-Mobile calls "essential." Today, T-Mobile announced the availability of certain apps through the T-Satellite network.
Certain "Satellite-ready" versions of essential and popular apps are coming to T-Satellite
When you're in an area of the country bereft of cellular connectivity, knowing what to expect weather-wise could be very important, possibly even lifesaving. One of the apps that has its data available via T-Satellite is a satellite-ready version of weather app AccuWeather. Other such apps include AllTrails, which is a popular app used for outdoor activities such as hiking, trail running, mountain biking, and snow sports.
WhatsApp is also ready to be used with T-Satellite and it will allow you to send messages, share photos, call your group chat and more. Even if you're up on a mountain, stuck in a desert (perhaps riding a horse with no name), or in one of the numerous dead-zones in the U.S., you can still see faces, hear voices, and receive updates.
Perhaps not as essential, other satellite-ready apps supported by T-Satellite are "X" and T-Mobile's T-Life app. No matter how far away from civilization you might be, it's good to know that you can still connect to T-Life and make changes to your T-Mobile account, order that new phone you've been wanting, and claim your T-Mobile Tuesdays' reward. The CalTopo app can now be used with T-Satellite. This app will help you create your own maps for hikes, climbs, and ski trips.
T-Satellite also delivers apps to businesses
Another app available with T-Satellite is onX. This is a suite of apps such as onX Backcountry, onX Hunt, onX Offroad, and onX Fish. With this app you can find hiking trails, camp sites, and, as T-Mobile says, "lakes teeming with fish." The app also delivers real-time weather and predictions of animal movements.
T-Mobile is bringing data to T-Satellite. | Image credit-T-Mobile
T-Satellite also delivers certain apps to businesses and organizations such as Dialpad, FLORIAN, MultiLine, and T-Mobile Direct Connect. With the latter, you can keep in touch with your office no matter where you are thanks to voice messages and Push-to-X messaging that sends pictures, videos, and emergency alerts. With this app on T-Satellite you can communicate and seek help in areas where there is no cellular service.
Both iOS and Android versions of all of the aforementioned satellite-ready apps will work with T-Satellite, and more apps will be available for satellite use soon.
"Using satellite-ready apps is just as simple as everything else on T-Satellite — because nothing about the connectivity experience changes for the customer. Just like with texting and emergency alerts, the phone automatically connects to the satellite network the moment a terrestrial signal drops. No special settings, no pointing your phone at the sky — it just works. That means when customers launch a satellite-ready app, it connects exactly as they expect, only now it offers critical services, rather than full data-heavy experiences, enabling it to continue working in places no cellular towers can reach."
-T-Mobile
How to subscribe to T-Satellite.
Connecting to T-Satellite is a snap. If you're a subscriber, as soon as your cell signal drops off, your phone automatically connects to the T-Satellite network. You don't have to point up to the sky like the Statue of Liberty.
If your phone runs Android 16 or iOS 26, the latest versions of the two major mobile operating systems, you'll be able to run satellite-data through T-Satellite. The satellite service is free to T-Mobile subscribers on the carrier's Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans. Subscribers to other T-Mobile plans and Verizon and AT&T subscribers can join T-Satellite for $10 per month.
T-Mobile surely must be ahead of their internal timeline considering that it is adding data to the service so soon after launching it. Mike Katz, President, Marketing, Innovation and Experience at T-Mobile said, "The response from the first two months of T-Satellite commercial service has blown us away. We started with just text messaging and text-to-911, and those capabilities alone have proven to be invaluable for wireless users."
Katz passed along the story about a Girl Scout who was rescued just hours after she fell into a canyon in the California wilderness thanks to T-Satellite. The executive adds, "Now we’re taking it up a notch and bringing essential phone apps and services into the mix — giving people access to the apps they need most, in places they’ve never had a signal before. It’s a game-changer for safety, peace of mind, and the freedom to stay connected virtually anywhere."
Too see a list of all devices compatible with T-Satellite, tap on this link.
