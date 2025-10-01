T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps

T-Mobile

When you're in an area of the country bereft of cellular connectivity, knowing what to expect weather-wise could be very important, possibly even lifesaving. One of the apps that has its data available via T-Satellite is a satellite-ready version of weather app AccuWeather. Other such apps include AllTrails, which is a popular app used for outdoor activities such as hiking, trail running, mountain biking, and snow sports.





WhatsApp is also ready to be used with T-Satellite and it will allow you to send messages, share photos, call your group chat and more. Even if you're up on a mountain, stuck in a desert (perhaps riding a horse with no name), or in one of the numerous dead-zones in the U.S., you can still see faces, hear voices, and receive updates.





Perhaps not as essential, other satellite-ready apps supported by T-Satellite are "X" and T-Mobile 's T-Life app. No matter how far away from civilization you might be, it's good to know that you can still connect to T-Life and make changes to your T-Mobile account, order that new phone you've been wanting, and claim your T-Mobile Tuesdays' reward. The CalTopo app can now be used with T-Satellite. This app will help you create your own maps for hikes, climbs, and ski trips.

T-Satellite also delivers apps to businesses





Another app available with T-Satellite is onX. This is a suite of apps such as onX Backcountry, onX Hunt, onX Offroad, and onX Fish. With this app you can find hiking trails, camp sites, and, as T-Mobile says, "lakes teeming with fish." The app also delivers real-time weather and predictions of animal movements.





T-Satellite also delivers certain apps to businesses and organizations such as Dialpad, FLORIAN, MultiLine, and T-Mobile Direct Connect. With the latter, you can keep in touch with your office no matter where you are thanks to voice messages and Push-to-X messaging that sends pictures, videos, and emergency alerts. With this app on T-Satellite you can communicate and seek help in areas where there is no cellular service.





Both iOS and Android versions of all of the aforementioned satellite-ready apps will work with T-Satellite, and more apps will be available for satellite use soon.





How to subscribe to T-Satellite.





Connecting to T-Satellite is a snap. If you're a subscriber, as soon as your cell signal drops off, your phone automatically connects to the T-Satellite network. You don't have to point up to the sky like the Statue of Liberty.





T-Mobile subscribers on the carrier's Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans. Subscribers to other T-Mobile plans and If your phone runs Android 16 or iOS 26 , the latest versions of the two major mobile operating systems, you'll be able to run satellite-data through T-Satellite. The satellite service is free tosubscribers on the carrier's Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans. Subscribers to otherplans and Verizon and AT&T subscribers can join T-Satellite for $10 per month.



T-Mobile surely must be ahead of their internal timeline considering that it is adding data to the service so soon after launching it. Mike Katz, President, Marketing, Innovation and Experience at T-Mobile said, "The response from the first two months of T-Satellite commercial service has blown us away. We started with just text messaging and text-to-911, and those capabilities alone have proven to be invaluable for wireless users."





Katz passed along the story about a Girl Scout who was rescued just hours after she fell into a canyon in the California wilderness thanks to T-Satellite. The executive adds, "Now we’re taking it up a notch and bringing essential phone apps and services into the mix — giving people access to the apps they need most, in places they’ve never had a signal before. It’s a game-changer for safety, peace of mind, and the freedom to stay connected virtually anywhere."





Too see a list of all devices compatible with T-Satellite, tap on this link

