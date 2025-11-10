Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

T-Mobile sets another record, but individual 5G device support is sidelined

T-Mobile Home Internet now supports WiFi 7 but things could have been better.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Wireless service 5G
T-Mobile 5g home internet wifi 7
T-Mobile is now including Wi-Fi 7 speeds with its upper-tier Amplified and All-In plans for households and small businesses, becoming the first fixed wireless provider to offer these faster speeds to customers. The speed improvement comes with no added cost. The updated plans will be available starting November 13.



T-Mobile will also allow customers on the priciest All-In Internet plan to upgrade their gateway every three years. T-Mobile is also giving up to a $300 virtual prepaid card to customers who switch to 5G Home Internet for a limited time.


New mesh node



Wi-Fi 7 support has been enabled by the G5AR gateway, which first leaked in July and has been unofficially available since October.

T-Mobile has also been offering a new mesh extender to All-In customers since November 4, as first reported by The Mobile Report. It's intended to work with the G5AR and offers better specs, though some sacrifices have been made.

The official announcement about the revamped plans makes no mention of it, though it's listed on T-Mobile's website as "mesh Wi-Fi extender (V2)." The new Gen 5 mesh node has seemingly been made by Sercomm and bears the model number G5SEM.

T-Mobile uses excess capacity on its 5G network to provide home internet to customers. A 5G gateway, like the G5AR, is the device that T-Mobile uses to deliver home internet. A mesh Wi-Fi extender helps to expand coverage, so all areas of your home are blanketed with signals.

Unlike the previous circular device, this one is rectangular, matching the design of the G5AR.

It can also be paired with the older G4AR and G4SE gateways. The most notable improvement is Wi-Fi 7 support. However, it still offers 4×4 antennas for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Curiously, 6GHz broadcast isn't available for user devices; it has possibly been reserved for communication between the mesh device and the main router.

On the back, there are two 2.5G ethernet ports, a USB-C port, and a reset button. That's interesting, given the G5AR doesn't have 2.5G ports.



It's not known if current customers can request their older mesh to be replaced with the new one, but considering stock might be low, that's unlikely to be the case.

Recommended For You

Apparently, the device has been going out to new All-In customers since November 4.

T-Mobile is removing the QR setup option, instructing customers to instead set it up manually using the T-Life app. The mesh gateways are now being serialized and recorded to address the problem of customers not returning equipment after canceling plans. T-Mobile will charge customers who don't follow the required return procedure.

Would WiFi 7 make you choose T-Mobile over other companies for home internet?

Vote View Result

Improvements with a glaring omission


Per an earlier report, the Wi-Fi 7 gateway doesn't have external ports, which are used by customers to improve performance in areas where signals aren't strong.

As for the new mesh node, while support for Wi-Fi 7 means faster speeds, reserving the 6GHz band for the connection between the mesh node and the gateway means devices can't directly access the faster band. Overall speed and reliability will still improve, though.

The G5AR only has gigabit Ethernet ports, meaning speeds are capped at around 940mbps for wired connections, even if there was potential for hitting higher speeds. The mesh's 2.5G ports will address that, allowing wired devices to take full advantage of 5G speeds.

Another first


Fixed wireless access is the new battleground for carriers. By bringing Wi-Fi 7 to its customers before its rivals, T-Mobile has once again proven that it doesn't sleep on new technologies. Despite the curious choice to reserve the 6GHz band, the addition of the new standard and the 2.5G ports on the mesh node should deliver substantial overall performance increases, successfully addressing the wired speed bottleneck for most customers. 

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless

Latest News

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE drops to lowest price on Amazon
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE drops to lowest price on Amazon
OnePlus 16 could double down on this polarizing feature, and fans are not happy at all
OnePlus 16 could double down on this polarizing feature, and fans are not happy at all
After living with the Pixel Watch 4, I can say it's still not an Apple Watch
After living with the Pixel Watch 4, I can say it's still not an Apple Watch
What's it like to live with a 7,500 mAh phone?
What's it like to live with a 7,500 mAh phone?
Samsung Galaxy Watch users just got a new subscription fitness option
Samsung Galaxy Watch users just got a new subscription fitness option
It's alive!!! Samsung's 'uncancelled' Galaxy S26+ leaks in high-quality images
It's alive!!! Samsung's 'uncancelled' Galaxy S26+ leaks in high-quality images
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless