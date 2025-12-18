AT&T clinches win against T-Mobile, but customers may side with the latter

AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T, finding that

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

T-Mobile

Who do you side with? AT&T. 32.73% T-Mobile. 45.45% Both (digital switching without leaving room for scraping). 21.82% Vote 55 Votes

The next two quarters will be interesting

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

is set to report its Q4 earnings on February 11. Its net adds may offer a glimpse into the effectiveness of Easy Switch, though the picture will become clearer when Q1 2025 results are reported.By that time, we may see similar features fromand. The pivot to digital transformation comes at a time when wireless consumers are more open to the idea of switching, creating a fiercely competitive environment.