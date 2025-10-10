iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Massive 30% discount goes live on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is a major bargain at 30% off on Amazon.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Different Surface Pro 11 models on with adjusted kickstands on a light blue background.
Amazon slashed prices for the more modest Surface Pro 11 variant right ahead of Prime Day. Saving $250 surely was great, but now, the e-commerce giant has a better deal coming your way. For a limited time, you can grab the OLED variant with a Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for a whopping 30% off!

30% off the Surface Pro 11, 16/512GB!

$445 off (30%)
The Surface Pro 11 with an OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage has plunged by a massive 30%! The tablet delivers great performance, making it an excellent bargain for Windows fans right now. Just a note: the promo is only available on the Dune model.
Buy at Amazon

That equates to a massive $445 in savings on this pricey $1,500 Windows tablet. And while that’s still a rather steep asking price for this iPad Pro M4 alternative, it still beats most deals we’ve seen over the past few months. So, if you’ve always wanted a premium Windows slate with some AI smarts up its sleeve and immense multitasking potential, now’s the time to act.

But what’s so good about this bad boy anyway? Quite a bit, actually. It has a great-looking 13-inch PixelSense display and crisp resolution, delivering excellent visuals. And with that 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling is as smooth as it gets.

Under the hood, this particular model packs a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, making it a multitasking beast. Whether you’re catching up on emails, editing work, or just relaxing with your favorite content, this fella can take it.

Factor in the enhanced AI features and the 14-hour battery life, and you’ve got one of the best Windows tablets. Sure, it might not win over everyone — especially die-hard iOS or Android fans — but that doesn’t make it any less premium, right? Plus, it’s really not every day that you can find it for $445 off its original price.

If you’re tempted by the discount — and what this bad boy brings to the table — now’s definitely the time to get one. After all, Black Friday isn’t coming up for a while, so you might not get a better price cut soon.

Massive 30% discount goes live on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Microsoft Surface - Deals History
52 stories
10 Oct, 2025
Massive 30% discount goes live on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite
06 Oct, 2025
Microsoft's best Surface Pro is a 'Techtober' must-buy at an astonishing $550 discount right now
23 Sep, 2025
Hurry up and get this elite Surface Pro 11 model with a 512GB SSD while it's discounted by $600!
11 Sep, 2025
Amazon slashes the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 by $381, making it way more tempting
22 Aug, 2025
The highest discount yet makes Microsoft's Surface Pro 12 a power user's low-cost dream
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Cheaper than ever, the 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 are my top pick this Prime Day

by Polina Kovalakova • 1

OnePlus 15 vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Main differences to expect

by Peter Kostadinov • 1

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless