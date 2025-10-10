Massive 30% discount goes live on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite
The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is a major bargain at 30% off on Amazon.
Amazon slashed prices for the more modest Surface Pro 11 variant right ahead of Prime Day. Saving $250 surely was great, but now, the e-commerce giant has a better deal coming your way. For a limited time, you can grab the OLED variant with a Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for a whopping 30% off!
That equates to a massive $445 in savings on this pricey $1,500 Windows tablet. And while that’s still a rather steep asking price for this iPad Pro M4 alternative, it still beats most deals we’ve seen over the past few months. So, if you’ve always wanted a premium Windows slate with some AI smarts up its sleeve and immense multitasking potential, now’s the time to act.
Under the hood, this particular model packs a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, making it a multitasking beast. Whether you’re catching up on emails, editing work, or just relaxing with your favorite content, this fella can take it.
If you’re tempted by the discount — and what this bad boy brings to the table — now’s definitely the time to get one. After all, Black Friday isn’t coming up for a while, so you might not get a better price cut soon.
But what’s so good about this bad boy anyway? Quite a bit, actually. It has a great-looking 13-inch PixelSense display and crisp resolution, delivering excellent visuals. And with that 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling is as smooth as it gets.
Factor in the enhanced AI features and the 14-hour battery life, and you’ve got one of the best Windows tablets. Sure, it might not win over everyone — especially die-hard iOS or Android fans — but that doesn’t make it any less premium, right? Plus, it’s really not every day that you can find it for $445 off its original price.
