You’ll never lose a password for your WhatsApp backups again
Passkeys are here to handle encryption for you.
WhatsApp is leveling up its security game with a new update that brings passkey protection to your chat backups.
The company just announced that it’s rolling out support for passkey-encrypted backups – meaning you can now use your fingerprint, face, or phone’s screen lock code to secure your WhatsApp backups. No more typing or remembering a long password or, worse, that 64-digit encryption key.
The rollout will happen gradually over the next few weeks and months, so if you don’t see it yet, just hang tight. When it does reach you, head to:
With online attacks becoming more sophisticated, app security needs to evolve too – and this is exactly the kind of move we like to see from WhatsApp. The platform is already known for its strong privacy standards, but keeping that reputation means constantly staying one step ahead of potential threats.
This might sound like a small update, but it’s actually a pretty big deal. Many users avoided encrypting their chats before because it required yet another password to remember. With passkeys, it’s now effortless – and that’s how good security should feel: simple and strong.
Honestly, I love updates like this. If it makes my data safer and easier to protect, bring it on.
And speaking of updates – WhatsApp has been busy lately. Just a few months after finally arriving on iPad, it’s now expected to launch on Apple Watch, too. Plus, another new feature is coming to help you manage your storage without wiping out all your chat history. Soon, you’ll be able to delete large files individually, so you can clear space without losing everything.
Passkey encryption comes to WhatsApp backups
The company just announced that it’s rolling out support for passkey-encrypted backups – meaning you can now use your fingerprint, face, or phone’s screen lock code to secure your WhatsApp backups. No more typing or remembering a long password or, worse, that 64-digit encryption key.
Now, a quick tap or glance is all it takes. The same level of security that already keeps your personal chats and calls protected is now extended to your backups, making sure they stay private, secure, and always accessible.
The rollout will happen gradually over the next few weeks and months, so if you don’t see it yet, just hang tight. When it does reach you, head to:
- Settings
- Chats
- Chat backup
- End-to-end encrypted backup
A smart move in a world of smarter attacks
Passkeys are easy to create and safe. | Image by WhatsApp
With online attacks becoming more sophisticated, app security needs to evolve too – and this is exactly the kind of move we like to see from WhatsApp. The platform is already known for its strong privacy standards, but keeping that reputation means constantly staying one step ahead of potential threats.
Small update, big impact
This might sound like a small update, but it’s actually a pretty big deal. Many users avoided encrypting their chats before because it required yet another password to remember. With passkeys, it’s now effortless – and that’s how good security should feel: simple and strong.
Honestly, I love updates like this. If it makes my data safer and easier to protect, bring it on.
And speaking of updates – WhatsApp has been busy lately. Just a few months after finally arriving on iPad, it’s now expected to launch on Apple Watch, too. Plus, another new feature is coming to help you manage your storage without wiping out all your chat history. Soon, you’ll be able to delete large files individually, so you can clear space without losing everything.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: