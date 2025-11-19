Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

You may finally get a WhatsApp feature that should’ve been launched years ago

Meta is finally testing an option that could make the lives of millions of WhatsApp users much easier.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apps
3D rendering of the WhatsApp logo
Even before the launch of the iPhone XS in 2018, many smartphones had dual-SIM support because many people have more than one phone number. However, having multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device is still impossible, but it appears that’s about to change.

WhatsApp is testing multiple accounts support


WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to use and manage multiple accounts on the same device. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest TestFlight beta version of the app for iOS and is available to some beta users.

Users can add a second account to WhatsApp through a new “Account List” section in the app’s settings. Currently, the beta supports up to two accounts, which can be newly created or existing accounts from WhatsApp Business or other devices. Once activated, the history, backup, and notification settings, and privacy preferences for each account remain separate.

Do you have multiple WhatsApp accounts?

Vote View Result


Switching between accounts can be done through the Account List section in the Settings or by double-tapping the Settings tab to switch to the next account. A press and hold on the Settings tab opens up a quick selection menu. If there’s more than one account activated in the app, notifications will display both the sender’s name and the name of the recipient to avoid confusion.

An overdue update



Dual-SIM smartphones have been the standard for years, but even today, WhatsApp users with multiple phone numbers need to use workarounds to have two accounts on the same device. The most popular solution is to use WhatsApp Business for a secondary account.

WhatsApp accounts are still connected to an existing phone number, which is why people with multiple numbers can’t just stick to one account. That could change soon, as WhatsApp is also testing username support, long after apps like Signal and Telegram. 

WhatsApp is on a roll


Like it or not, I am forced to use WhatsApp due to its sheer popularity, and for some time, I was very unhappy with its limitations. Things are changing lately, and Meta appears more focused on the app. It has just launched an Apple Watch app, in-app message translation, and it’s testing and launching various new features. If that’s a glimpse into the app’s future, I may start liking it much more.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless