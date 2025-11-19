You may finally get a WhatsApp feature that should’ve been launched years ago
Meta is finally testing an option that could make the lives of millions of WhatsApp users much easier.
Even before the launch of the iPhone XS in 2018, many smartphones had dual-SIM support because many people have more than one phone number. However, having multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device is still impossible, but it appears that’s about to change.
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to use and manage multiple accounts on the same device. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest TestFlight beta version of the app for iOS and is available to some beta users.
Switching between accounts can be done through the Account List section in the Settings or by double-tapping the Settings tab to switch to the next account. A press and hold on the Settings tab opens up a quick selection menu. If there’s more than one account activated in the app, notifications will display both the sender’s name and the name of the recipient to avoid confusion.
Dual-SIM smartphones have been the standard for years, but even today, WhatsApp users with multiple phone numbers need to use workarounds to have two accounts on the same device. The most popular solution is to use WhatsApp Business for a secondary account.
WhatsApp accounts are still connected to an existing phone number, which is why people with multiple numbers can’t just stick to one account. That could change soon, as WhatsApp is also testing username support, long after apps like Signal and Telegram.
Like it or not, I am forced to use WhatsApp due to its sheer popularity, and for some time, I was very unhappy with its limitations. Things are changing lately, and Meta appears more focused on the app. It has just launched an Apple Watch app, in-app message translation, and it’s testing and launching various new features. If that’s a glimpse into the app’s future, I may start liking it much more.
WhatsApp is testing multiple accounts support
Users can add a second account to WhatsApp through a new “Account List” section in the app’s settings. Currently, the beta supports up to two accounts, which can be newly created or existing accounts from WhatsApp Business or other devices. Once activated, the history, backup, and notification settings, and privacy preferences for each account remain separate.
An overdue update
Here is how the feature looks in the latest WhatsApp beta on iOS. | Image credit – WABetaInfo
WhatsApp is on a roll
