The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

If I buy only one thing this Black Friday, it has to be the Sony WH-1000XM5 at this historic low price

The headphones are just unmissable right now, so be sure to grab a pair while you can!

Sony Deals Audio Black Friday
A close-up of a person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM5.
       View now at Amazon  
I’m one of those people who demand the best possible listening experience. I just don’t make compromises in that regard. That’s why I also know what a blow buying a set of high-end headphones can be to the bank account. Because of that, I can’t express how excited I am to tell you that an early Black Friday deal has just brought the high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 down to a new all-time low price!

Yep! That’s right! These puppies have never been so heavily discounted. They can currently become yours for less than $249, saving you a whopping $152 in the process. And if I were in the market for new high-end cans, I’d get these in a heartbeat!

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black: Save $152 this Black Friday!

$152 off (38%)
Black Friday gives you the unmissable opportunity to grab Sony’s former flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones for a whopping $152 off their original price. This is the biggest discount I've ever seen for these bad boys on Amazon, turning them into a steal. They offer exceptional comfort, incredible audio quality, and industry-leading noise cancellation. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal!
Buy at Amazon


Sony is among the top audio manufacturers in the world, and it’s only natural for its former flagship headphones to deliver premium sound with deep bass and clear highs. Since this still isn’t enough for audiophiles like me these days, they also offer 360-degree audio and head-tracking support. I also like that you can customize their sound to your taste through the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app.

Another reason why I’d get these cans without thinking twice is the ANC. In order to be productive and write articles for PhoneArena, I need to work in complete silence. The ANC on the Sony WH-1000XM5 fits the bill perfectly for me, as it’s among the best on the market, rivaling only Bose’s and Apple’s active noise canceling. It silences a big portion of the world with ease, and completely mutes everything the moment you hit “Play.”

When you add the fact that these are extremely comfy to wear and boast up to 30 hours of battery life, I honestly can’t see why someone would pass up the opportunity to get them at a massive early Black Friday discount. That’s why I encourage you to save with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!

