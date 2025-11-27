iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
200 million reasons the Galaxy S26 Ultra should be worried about Sony's brand-new LYT-901 sensor

You might've heard of this new camera sensor: it was previously known as IMX09E.

A camera sensor.
Sony has just unveiled its new mobile camera sensor, the 200-megapixel LYT-901. This is another step in the makeover process by Sony, going from IMX to LYT.

LYT stands for LYTIA, and it's pronounced "Lye-tee-ya", not Lithya, Lythia or Litya. The more you know.

What's it like?



So, the Sony LYT-901 sensor is a 200 MP stacked CMOS one, and it's large: 1/1.12-type. That's a bit physically smaller than the previous flagship LYTIA sensor, the 1-inch LYT-900, found in excellent camera flagships like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Oppo Find X7 Ultra.

The new LYT-901 has a diagonal of approximately 14.287 mm, which is still massive in comparison to the ~10 mm in diagonal of 1/1.56 sensors, or the ~7 mm of 1/2.52 sensors (such a sensor is utilized in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example).

Speaking of Samsung, it's clear that Sony is stepping up to the 200 MP challenge with the new LYT-901. As camera nerds know, Sony is big in the 50 MP game – and the LYT-901 is their first 200 MP sensor for phones – but Samsung has been offering 200 MP on their flagships for quite some time now.

What do you expect out of this new camera sensor?

Vote View Result

What can the LYT-901 do?



Until it lands on a phone in 2026 and we test it thoroughly both indoor and outdoor, the LYT-901 can be discussed solely based on what Sony says.

The company claims the new LYT-901 delivers both "high resolution" and "high sensitivity" and incorporates an image processing circuit "utilizing AI technology within the sensor". Translated to normal language, this should mean the LYT-901 will deliver great quality in all shooting scenarios, including in poor lit environments. There are claims crop-in of up to 4x would produce magnificent results and I guess that's where the AI shenanigans come in. Either way, we'll test it once it's available.

Naturally, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra might be among the first devices to pack the LYT-901, so we're looking at a March 2026 debut at earliest.

Sony specifies that the LYT-901 can shoot up to 10 frames per second (in RAW) in the 200 MP 4:3 mode, and 30 frames per second in the 50 MP mode.

The individual pixels on the new sensor are extremely small, measuring just 0.7μm. These tiny pixels allow the sensor to pack a huge amount of detail into each image while still capturing enough light to perform well in dim conditions. The LYT-901 uses a Quad-Quad Bayer Coding (QQBC) system, grouping 16 pixels of the same color. In normal shooting, these groups work as single larger pixels to improve low-light sensitivity, while during zoom, AI-powered remosaicing converts them back to individual pixels for maximum sharpness and detail.

Built-in AI remosaicing also ensures fine patterns and text are reproduced clearly, supporting 4K video at up to 30 fps with 4x zoom. Advanced HDR technologies deliver over 100 dB of dynamic range, preserving detail in both bright and dark areas for rich, lifelike images.

The LYT-901 is the official moniker of the IMX09E sensor that we already told you about.

Can't wait!


Personally, I can't wait for the LYT-901 to arrive. I've taken thousands of photos with the LYT-900 and I'm really impressed with what it can achieve in terms of dynamic range, color rendition and overall performance.

It would be fascinating to see how the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its 200 MP main camera will handle this challenge by Sony, too!

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
COMMENTS (0)

