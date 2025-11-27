Free Galaxy A36 5G, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Mint Mobile's Black Friday: 50% off all Unlimited plans!

The 3-month Unlimited plan can go as low as $10 per month – that's crazy!

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Deals Mint Mobile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Mint logo for Black Friday.
Black Friday is here not just for phones and tablets, but cellular plans are cheaper, too: ALL of Mint Mobile's Unlimited plans are currently 50% off!

The popular MVNO service now has a deal for new customers on all Mint Mobile Unlimited plans:

  • 3-month Unlimited plan: $15/month ($45 upfront payment required)
  • 6-month Unlimited plan: $15/month ($90 upfront payment required)
  • 12-month Unlimited plan: $15/month ($180 upfront payment required)

3-month Mint Mobile plans for $15 off

$15 /mo
$30
$15 off (50%)
You can now save $15 on all three-month Mint Mobile plan with the carrier's latest offer. To take advantage, pick the data plan that suits you best and add it to your cart, then add coupon code 15NOW at checkout. Simple as that!
Buy at Mint Mobile

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile

12-month Mint Mobile plans made cheap!

$210 /mo
$300
$90 off (30%)
On top of discounting its 3-month and unlimited plans, Mint Mobile is allowing you to save a massive 30% on 12-month plans. The offer works with coupon code YEAROFMINT, applied at checkout and works for 5GB, 15GB, and 20GB plans.
Buy at Mint Mobile


As Mint Mobile points out, you can buy more than one plan in a single order, with a limit of up to five. Each plan activates separately, which makes it easy to pick up extra service for friends or family.

Mint Mobile also supports using your existing device. If the phone is unlocked and works with their network, inserting the Mint SIM card is usually enough to get started. Phones that support eSIM and meet Mint's compatibility requirements can be activated directly on the device. Many unlocked GSM phones, as well as unlocked models from AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Simple Mobile, and Straight Talk, tend to work without issue. If a phone is still locked to another carrier, the user may need to request an unlock before switching.

Recommended For You

Naturally, plans can be adjusted as needed. A move to a higher data tier can happen at any time. Switching to a lower data tier becomes available at renewal. The length of an active plan cannot be changed once it begins, but the user can choose a different duration to automatically take effect at the next renewal by signing into their Mint Mobile account.

Extra $15 off!



This isn't the whole picture, because Mint Mobile also provides an option to cut an extra $15 from any three-month plan.

You can start feeling lucky right now, because you can grab this discount by using the 15NOW code. The plan, normally $15 per month for three months, totaling $45, is now just $30, or $10 per month per line. It’s a strong offer, particularly because Mint operates on T-Mobile's reliable 5G network.

Why go with the 3-month plan?


If I were picking a new carrier right now, I would likely gravitate toward the 12-month Unlimited plan. Still, there are strong arguments for starting with the 3-month option.

A 3-month prepaid MVNO plan offers a level of flexibility that longer commitments just don't. It lets you evaluate coverage and data performance where you actually live and work, giving you a realistic sense of how well the service fits your daily needs before you decide on a longer term.

When those three months are up, you remain completely in control. You can renew the same plan, move to a different one, or switch carriers altogether. It provides a low-risk, practical way to handle your phone service while keeping your budget and coverage expectations in check.

Extra promotion for the 12-month plans


If a 3-month plan does not appeal to you, it may be worth looking at the YEAROFMINT promo code instead.

This offer takes 30% off Mint Mobile's 12-month plans, including the 5 GB, 15 GB, and 20 GB options. If the Unlimited plan feels excessive for your actual usage, one of these smaller data tiers might be a better fit. For people who work mainly from home and rarely rely on mobile data while on the go, even the 5 GB plan can be more than enough.

What is the best part of an unlimited plan?

Vote View Result

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15322 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement

Latest News

Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless