Mint Mobile's Black Friday: 50% off all Unlimited plans!

Black Friday is here not just for phones and tablets, but cellular plans are cheaper, too: ALL of Mint Mobile's Unlimited plans are currently 50% off!





The popular MVNO service now has a deal for new customers on all Mint Mobile Unlimited plans:





3-month Unlimited plan: $15/month ($45 upfront payment required)

6-month Unlimited plan: $15/month ($90 upfront payment required)

12-month Unlimited plan: $15/month ($180 upfront payment required)





T-Mobile

You can start feeling lucky right now, because you can grab this discount by using the 15NOW code. The plan, normally $15 per month for three months, totaling $45, is now just $30, or $10 per month per line. It’s a strong offer, particularly because Mint operates on T-Mobile 's reliable 5G network.

Why go with the 3-month plan?

If I were picking a new carrier right now, I would likely gravitate toward the 12-month Unlimited plan. Still, there are strong arguments for starting with the 3-month option.



A 3-month prepaid MVNO plan offers a level of flexibility that longer commitments just don't. It lets you evaluate coverage and data performance where you actually live and work, giving you a realistic sense of how well the service fits your daily needs before you decide on a longer term.



When those three months are up, you remain completely in control. You can renew the same plan, move to a different one, or switch carriers altogether. It provides a low-risk, practical way to handle your phone service while keeping your budget and coverage expectations in check.

Extra promotion for the 12-month plans

If a 3-month plan does not appeal to you, it may be worth looking at the YEAROFMINT promo code instead.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy This offer takes 30% off Mint Mobile's 12-month plans, including the 5 GB, 15 GB, and 20 GB options. If the Unlimited plan feels excessive for your actual usage, one of these smaller data tiers might be a better fit. For people who work mainly from home and rarely rely on mobile data while on the go, even the 5 GB plan can be more than enough.

If a 3-month plan does not appeal to you, it may be worth looking at the YEAROFMINT promo code instead.

