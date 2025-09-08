Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This sensor may put the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera to shame and here are the phones that might have it

The new 200MP Sony sensor may challenge Samsung’s best camera hardware.

Sony Camera
We first heard that Sony was working on its first 200MP camera sensor back in March. It appears the company is almost ready to shake up the high-end smartphone world, as the specifications of that sensor have been leaked.

Seen as an alternative to Samsung’s top-tier main camera sensors, the Sony IMX09E might measure 1/1.12-inch with 0.7µm pixels, according to information shared (source in Chinese) by tipster Digital Chat Station. The new sensor may be built on a 22nm process and stand above Sony’s LYT-900 sensor.

If that’s true, the new sensor will be smaller than the LYT-900, found on devices such as the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. However, the IMX09E specs shared by Digital Chat Station include over 100 dB dynamic range, which would be based on Sony’s Hybrid-Frame HDR technology. The sensor may also be capable of providing up to a 4x lossless zoom when paired with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) chipset.

Do you pay attention to which sensor the camera of your phone uses?

Vote View Result


That would give Sony a good shot at competing with Samsung’s best camera sensor. The Korean company’s ISOCELL HP2, which is the 200 MP sensor behind the main camera of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is slightly smaller at 1/1.3-inches, and it was released in 2023.

Despite the fantastic specs, it is unclear which devices might use Sony’s new sensor. Conflicting rumors about the Xiaomi 16 Ultra make it sound unlikely for that model to feature the IMX09E. Vivo’s upcoming X300 Ultra is rumored to have two 200MP cameras, but it is unclear if any of them will be with a Sony sensor. Oppo Find X9 Ultra is most likely to have it for its own 200MP camera.

Just a few days ago, we heard a rumor that the iPhone 18 might have a 200MP camera. Apple has traditionally used Sony sensors for its cameras, but according to that report, next year’s iPhone will feature a Samsung sensor. If that turns out to be true, Sony may turn out to be falling behind its main camera competitor.

I rarely pay much attention to the pixel count of a smartphone camera, but the specs of this sensor sound intriguing. A larger sensor with improved sensitivity is what can make nighttime photography better, but only if the specs are paired with great software.

