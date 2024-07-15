Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

Sony's image sensor makeover: IMX to LYTIA by 2026

When it comes to smartphone cameras, Sony is one of the names that stands out. Since the early 2000s, this Japanese giant has been a major player in the industry, providing image sensors to big names like Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more. Sony's IMX sensors are a staple in both flagship and mid-range phones, solidifying its position as a leader in the image sensor market.

Sony to rebrand IMX image sensors to LYTIA by 2026


Now, there's a buzz about Sony making a branding shift for its smartphone image sensors. According to a recent report, Sony is considering moving all its mobile image sensors, including the current IMX lineup, under the newer LYTIA brand. The company is gradually phasing out the IMX brand, and some IMX sensors have already been rebranded to LYTIA. Reportedly, the company plans to fully transition to the LYT lineup by 2026.


The report states that the 50MP IMX890 and IMX882 sensors have already been rebranded as LYT-701 and LYT-600. For instance, the LYT-600 is already used in the vivo X100 Ultra, launched in May this year.

Sony launched the LYTIA line of mobile image sensors a few years ago, and it has been expanding ever since. It would make sense if Sony is indeed shifting its IMX sensors to the LYTIA brand. LYTIA could represent a more modern and innovative image for Sony's sensor tech, keeping up with the fast-paced smartphone market.

With its LYTIA camera sensors, Sony aims to deliver creative imaging experiences "beyond imagination," and smartphone manufacturers are fully on board. For example, even Samsung, despite producing its own image sensors, is reportedly set to incorporate Sony's sensors in its upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

Not long ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that Apple has been working with Sony for over a decade to develop the camera sensors for the iPhone. So, Sony is poised to maintain its dominant position in the market.
