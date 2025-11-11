Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Massive 43% discount slashes $150 off premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds

The earbuds rank among the best on the market and are a steal at their current price.

With Black Friday nearing, we’ve started to see more and more unmissable early Black Friday headphone deals. For instance, the flagship Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, which rank among the best earbuds money can buy, by the way, are selling for 43% off their price on Amazon.

Thanks to that massive discount, you can treat yourself to a pair for just under $200. The best part is that all color options are selling at the same price cut, so you can grab the version that best matches your taste. Given that these puppies usually sell for around $350, scoring $150 in savings on them while picking up the color you prefer is obviously an opportunity you don’t want to pass up. These are a steal at their current price.

Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (43%)
As an early Black Friday deal, Amazon has slashed a whole $150 off the Momentum True Wireless 4, allowing you to upgrade your listening for just under $200. That's a bargain price for the high-end sound, efffetcive ANC, and dependable battery life these puppies bring to the table. So, act fast and save with this deal now while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser is among the kings in the audio segment, making some of the best headphones out there. As a proper high-end Sennheiser product, our friends here deliver high-end sound with deep bass right out of the box. They also boast pretty capable ANC, which does a great job at blocking low-frequency noises. However, we can’t say it's among the best out there, as it might let through high-frequency sounds, which is something earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 hardly do.

On the flip side, you can adjust both the sound and the strength of the ANC to your taste via the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. And if you don’t want to trouble yourself to modify the ANC every time you enter a loud area, you can leave the earbuds to do that for you, as they support adaptive active noise cancelling.

Their battery life is also pretty great. Offering up to 30 hours of playtime with their case, they can last you more than a day without the need to reach for a charger. If that’s not enough, they support fast charging, delivering up to an additional hour of listening time after only eight minutes of top-up.

All in all, we truly believe the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are unmissable at their current sub-$200 price. So, if you agree, don’t miss out—save with this generous deal today!

