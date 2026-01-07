Premium AirPods Max headphones drop to a much better price on Amazon
The headphones offer high-end sound, have a comfy design, and pack capable ANC. Don't miss out!
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AirPods Max headphones rank among the best on the market. Of course, this means they cost a pretty penny, making them a really tough buy. On the bright side, retailers like Amazon and Walmart do sell them at discounted prices from time to time. And since this is a deal post, you already know that now is the time to score a set of AirPods Max, as they are heavily discounted on Amazon.Apple's sleek
As for the headphones themselves, well, they are just what you’d expect from a high-end Apple product. They are comfy to wear and have a sleek yet minimalist design. Moreover, they offer equally impressive crisp audio with a high amount of detail and deep bass. And for truly immersive listening, they have head-tracking support and Apple’s Spatial Audio, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional.
The retailer has slashed $99 off their usual price of around $550, dropping them below the $450 mark. Only the Midnight and Blue color options are selling at this price, though. The others are also discounted, but by $49. Honestly, I don’t know how long this deal will last, which is why I encourage you to act quickly and pull the trigger now while it’s still available.
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As for the headphones themselves, well, they are just what you’d expect from a high-end Apple product. They are comfy to wear and have a sleek yet minimalist design. Moreover, they offer equally impressive crisp audio with a high amount of detail and deep bass. And for truly immersive listening, they have head-tracking support and Apple’s Spatial Audio, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional.
Apple’s AirPods are also famous for their capable ANC, and the AirPods Max aren’t an exception. They have phenomenal active noise cancelling, letting you enjoy long listening sessions—up to 20 hours on a single charge—without outside noises ruining your experience. That said, it’s not on the level of Sony’s and Bose's high-end offerings, so if you’re after the absolute best ANC headphones, you may want to check out either the Sony WH-1000XM6 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
Overall, the AirPods Max are definitely worth getting. Sure, they may not boast the absolute best ANC, but they do offer high-end sound, a comfy fit, and good battery life. And at $100 off, they are an even bigger bargain than usual. That’s why, if they fit the bill, act fast and save with this deal now before it expires!
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