Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 2 earbuds are $100 off for a limited time

Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 2 earbuds are $100 off for a limited time0
Professional musicians and sound engineers, or pretty much anybody who knows something about audio would tell you that Sennheiser is one of the most solid brands out there. The Germans have been around for decades, making great studio headphones and monitors, found in professional recording studios, or on stage. The good thing about Sennheiser is that there's a consumer division that puts out great gear that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
The Momentum 2 is one such model - these Bluetooth earphones are packed full of features, and they offer exceptional sound quality. There’s active noise cancellation onboard, with Sennheiser’s Transparent Hearing - a neat little feature that allows you to let ambient sounds pass through if the need arises.
You can control your voice assistant of choice with a simple tap on the earbud, and also customize the touch controls for call and music. These earbuds also come with an IPX4 rating, meaning you can use the Momentum 2 while working out or in a light drizzle.
The Momentum 2 will pause the playback when you take one bud off, and the battery life is quite respectable, too. You get 7 hours on the earbuds alone and up to 28 hours via the charging case. Of course, if you fancy something else or you want to save even more, you can always check out our best cheap wireless earbuds article. You may find something you like.
