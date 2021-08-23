The best workout headphones and earbuds (updated August 2021)

The best workout headphones and earbuds at a glance:





Beats Powerbeats Pro



Let’s start with the crowd’s favorite here - the Powerbeats Pro. These are the best workout earbuds overall, due to the fact that they tick all the right boxes. The Powerbeats Pro model uses ear hooks to keep each earphone in place, and it’s a very tight and secure system.



Let's start with the crowd's favorite here - the Powerbeats Pro. These are the best workout earbuds overall, due to the fact that they tick all the right boxes. The Powerbeats Pro model uses ear hooks to keep each earphone in place, and it's a very tight and secure system.

Even though Beats headphones and earbuds are famous for their powerful bass, the Powerbeats Pro earbuds offer balanced sound with clear mids and highs. There are two physical buttons on the earphones, and the Beats logo also doubles as a multi-function button. You can pause/play, accept/decline a phone call, and even fire up your phone's voice assistant service with a long press.

Get your Beats Powerbeats Pro here:

Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones - Lava Red $90 off (36%) $159 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy



The battery life on these is pretty good with up to 9 hours for the earphones and up to 24 hours if you count in the charging case. Speaking of the charging case, it’s a bit bulky, and it doesn’t support



The battery life on these is pretty good with up to 9 hours for the earphones and up to 24 hours if you count in the charging case. Speaking of the charging case, it's a bit bulky, and it doesn't support wireless charging. There's no transparency mode on the Powerbeats Pro and this has to be the biggest drawback.

The Powerbeats Pro launched at $249.99 but there are great deals live at the moment, and you can get a pair for as low as $159.99. And at that price, these workout earbuds are unbeatable.





Pros Incredible battery life

Incredible battery life Superb audio quality

Superb audio quality A fit that won’t come off

A fit that won’t come off No issues with latency or connectivity Cons Chunky battery case

Chunky battery case Lack of extra features like ambient noise passthrough or a wireless charging case

Read More: Beats Powerbeats Pro review





Jabra Elite Active 75t





The Jabra Elite Active 75t model can be found occupying the top position in many "best earphones" charts. These earphones are packed full of features and if the fit was just a tad tighter, they would've topped our best workout headphones and earbuds chart too.

Let's concentrate on the positives - the Jabra Elite Active 75t does a lot of things right. For starters, they boast ANC with HearThrough - and both work great. The active noise canceling is pretty much on par with that of the AirPods Pro, and even gives some Sony earbuds a run for their money.

Get your Jabra Elite Active 75t here:

Jabra - Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - Titanium Black $179 99 Buy at BestBuy



HearThrough is amazingly useful if you’re running outside or working out with a personal trainer. The system feeds outside noises into your listening experience with clarity and absolutely no lag, so you can remain aware of your surroundings without the need to take the earbuds off.



HearThrough is amazingly useful if you're running outside or working out with a personal trainer. The system feeds outside noises into your listening experience with clarity and absolutely no lag, so you can remain aware of your surroundings without the need to take the earbuds off.

The sound is also pretty good, clear and punchy in the mid and highs with tight and focused bass frequencies. The battery life on the Jabra Elite Active 75t is pretty decent - you can get up to 7.5 hours from the buds alone (with ANC off) and up to 28 collective hours when using the charging case.





Pros Good fit

Good fit Clear, punchy, detailed sound

Clear, punchy, detailed sound Outstanding battery life

Outstanding battery life Great noise cancellation and clear HearThrough Cons Button actions can’t be customized (Yet – promised feature via update)

Read More: Jabra Elite Active 75t review





Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

If you want to work out with style, the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are just for you. They offer a unique styling, a comfortable fit, and stay pretty much flush with your ears - nothing sticks out. Even though this model is not marketed as sports earbuds, it has some pretty neat features that absolutely qualify it for the job.



There’s active noise canceling technology on board, coupled with Ambient mode, and touch and gesture controls, as well. These earbuds are rated IPX2 for sweat and water resistance, so you should be okay working out hard with them on.

Get your Galaxy Buds Live here:



Pros Impressive sound quality and bass

Impressive sound quality and bass Good active noise cancellation

Good active noise cancellation Wireless charging case

Wireless charging case Good battery life Cons A bit finicky to place in and take out of ears



Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review





Sony WF-SP800N

If you want good noise-canceling tech, you go to Sony. The Japanese company has a reputation when it comes to keeping outside noises well… outside. The Sony WF-SP800N sports earbuds are no exception. They combine some great features with an attractive price tag to win the hearts of active people around the globe.



The design is oriented toward fit and comfort - there are rubber arcs that offer support once the earphones are placed inside your ear. Sony offers two sizes of ear tips out of the box and they’ll fit most people just fine.

Get your Sony WF-SP800N here:

Sony - WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - Blue $102 off (51%) $98 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy



The ANC can be tuned to your liking via a slider bar inside the companion app. There’s also a pretty convenient option to pass through only voices from the outside noise. The sound quality itself is pretty decent with no distortion even in the loudest settings.



The ANC can be tuned to your liking via a slider bar inside the companion app. There's also a pretty convenient option to pass through only voices from the outside noise. The sound quality itself is pretty decent with no distortion even in the loudest settings.

The Sony WF-SP800N earbuds come with lots of bells and whistles - there's an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, gesture controls, quick charging, and the battery life is admirable - 9 hours from the buds (with noise-canceling off), and 18 hours with the case.



Pros Excellent battery life

Excellent battery life Quality sound with clean bass

Quality sound with clean bass Adjustable noise cancelling levels with optional focus on voice

Adjustable noise cancelling levels with optional focus on voice IP55 rating means you can rinse them Cons The charging case is too large for pockets

The charging case is too large for pockets Occasional connection issues







Jaybird Vista 2

People say that the Jaybird Vista 2 model is practically indestructible. These earbuds are built to last, and they come with the highest level of water and dust protection available on the market.



These buds feature IP68 & military-spec ratings for protection against dust, water, sweat, and drops, which means you can safely wash them after your workout sessions. The charging case is also water and dust resistant but with an IP54 rating - so be a bit more careful with it.

Get your Jaybird Vista 2 here:

Jaybird Vista 2 Featuring SurroundSense and ANC, Vista 2 allows athletes to amplify ambient sounds for safety or stay focused with Active Noise Cancellation. Along with Jaybird signature fit, function, and Earthproof durability. $199 99 Buy at BestBuy



The fit is pretty tight yet comfortable and there are three different ear tips to choose from, one omits the rubber arcs for the times you want a more relaxed experience. There’s ANC on board with SurroundSense mode that lets outside noises in to keep you safe. The battery life is also pretty decent - you can get up to 8 hours from the buds and 24 hours with the case.



The fit is pretty tight yet comfortable and there are three different ear tips to choose from, one omits the rubber arcs for the times you want a more relaxed experience. There's ANC on board with SurroundSense mode that lets outside noises in to keep you safe. The battery life is also pretty decent - you can get up to 8 hours from the buds and 24 hours with the case.

If you want the perfect protection from the elements, the Jaybird Vista 2 are the best workout earbuds for you. And they're not that expensive.



Pros IP68 and MIL-STD-810G

IP68 and MIL-STD-810G Wireless and fast charging

Wireless and fast charging ANC with SurroundSense

ANC with SurroundSense Decent battery life Cons ANC not that good







Adidas RPT-01

If you’re like me, you probably struggle to find the perfect in-ear headphones, especially if you’re into sports. I find most of the models either not tight enough or too loose. Behold the Adidas RPT-01, one of the best on-ear workout headphones on the market.



Now, going for an over-the-ear model has its pros and cons. Granted, these headphones are not as compact or as light as an in-ear model but here’s where the drawbacks end. Due to the larger battery inside, the Adidas RPT-01 can pull out 40 hours of listening time out of its sleeve.



These headphones are also IPX4 rated, so you don’t need to worry about the occasional splash or sweat. There are control buttons on each headphone, allowing you to skip and pause tracks, adjust the volume, and pick up (or reject) calls, or you can program one of them (the action button) via the Adidas companion app to change EQ models or activate or finish fitness activities.

Get your Adidas RPT-01 here:

adidas RPT-01 On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sport Headphones - Light Grey Buy at Amazon



Another nice addition is the removable, washable knitted ear cushions and inner headband. If you’re working out in the cold they’ll keep you warm, and they also look pretty neat.



Another nice addition is the removable, washable knitted ear cushions and inner headband. If you're working out in the cold they'll keep you warm, and they also look pretty neat.

The Adidas RPT-01 is manufactured in collaboration with Zound Industries (Urbanears, Marshall headphones), so you can expect a solid performance. The price is surprisingly affordable, too.



Pros Great battery life

Great battery life Different experience to in-ear headphones

Different experience to in-ear headphones IPX4 rating

IPX4 rating Washable ear cushions

Washable ear cushions Good passive noise isolation Cons No ANC

No ANC Ear sauna in hot weather







Bose Sport Earbuds

Back to the in-ear models. The Bose Sports Earbuds are true to their name - they offer a tight and comfortable fit and really cool touch controls. With the included StayHear Max tips these will fit pretty much any ear and won’t fall off during even the hardest workout.



The touch interface lets you swipe for volume control and tap to play or pause music, answer calls. There’s also a Shortcut feature that lets you program a function of your choice, like checking your battery level.

Get your Bose Sport Earbuds here:

Bose - Sport Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Triple Black $179 Buy at BestBuy



Speaking of battery levels, the battery life of the Bose Sport Earbuds is not that impressive clocking at 5 hours for the buds and 10 more hours if you use the charging case. Another slight drawback is the lack of Bluetooth multipoint but on the other hand, you're getting Bluetooth 5.1 with these. There's also water and sweat resistance in the form of an IPX4 certification.



Pros Great fit with StayHear tips

Great fit with StayHear tips Capacitive touch controls

Capacitive touch controls Bluetooth 5.1

Bluetooth 5.1 IPX4 water resistance

IPX4 water resistance Active EQ Cons Battery life is uninspiring

Battery life is uninspiring No multipoint connectivity







Skullcandy Indy ANC

If your budget is tight you can still get a decent pair of workout earbuds. The Skullcandy Indy ANC model offers almost all the features you see in much more expensive earbuds but at a very affordable price.



There’s active noise canceling with Ambient mode, touch controls, rubber arcs to hold the earbuds in place during your workout, sound profiles from the companion app, and more.

Get your Skullcandy Indy ANC here:

Skullcandy - Indy ANC True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - True Black $50 off (38%) $79 99 $129 99 Buy at BestBuy



The battery life is one of the best in the business with 8 hours from the buds and up to 32 hours with the charging case. The only downside is the lack of any sweat or water resistance but the price makes up for that. These might not be the best workout earbuds but they're one of the cheapest that feature ANC.



Pros Price

Price ANC with Ambient mode

ANC with Ambient mode Battery life is amazing

Battery life is amazing Wireless charging case Cons No water/dust resistance

No water/dust resistance Design is uninspiring







Conclusion





So there you have it - the best workout headphones and earbuds. The list is dynamic and subject to change, of course - new models pop up like mushrooms after rain. Stay tuned and check this place regularly to find the best deals on workout headphones and earbuds. Meanwhile, stay safe and stay active.

