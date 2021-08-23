The best workout headphones and earbuds (updated August 2021)0
The second important factor is sweat and water resistance. Even if you’re not a heavy sweater, most people tend to sweat more around their temples and neck when working out. This means that sweat resistance is an absolute must for the best workout headphones and earbuds.
With all that in mind, let’s move to our list of the best workout headphones and earbuds that you can get in 2021.
The best workout headphones and earbuds at a glance:
- Beats Powerbeats Pro - best workout headphones overall
- Jabra Elite Active 75t - most comfortable
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - most stylish
- Sony WF-SP800N - best noise-canceling workout earbuds
- Jaybird Vista 2 - best water resistance
- Adidas RPT-01 - best on-ear model
- Bose Sport Earbuds - tightest fit
- Skullcandy Indy ANC - best budget workout earbuds
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Let’s start with the crowd’s favorite here - the Powerbeats Pro. These are the best workout earbuds overall, due to the fact that they tick all the right boxes. The Powerbeats Pro model uses ear hooks to keep each earphone in place, and it’s a very tight and secure system.
Even though Beats headphones and earbuds are famous for their powerful bass, the Powerbeats Pro earbuds offer balanced sound with clear mids and highs. There are two physical buttons on the earphones, and the Beats logo also doubles as a multi-function button. You can pause/play, accept/decline a phone call, and even fire up your phone’s voice assistant service with a long press.
Get your Beats Powerbeats Pro here:
The Powerbeats Pro launched at $249.99 but there are great deals live at the moment, and you can get a pair for as low as $159.99. And at that price, these workout earbuds are unbeatable.
Read More: Beats Powerbeats Pro review
Jabra Elite Active 75t
The Jabra Elite Active 75t model can be found occupying the top position in many “best earphones” charts. These earphones are packed full of features and if the fit was just a tad tighter, they would’ve topped our best workout headphones and earbuds chart too.
Let’s concentrate on the positives - the Jabra Elite Active 75t does a lot of things right. For starters, they boast ANC with HearThrough - and both work great. The active noise canceling is pretty much on par with that of the AirPods Pro, and even gives some Sony earbuds a run for their money.
Get your Jabra Elite Active 75t here:
HearThrough is amazingly useful if you’re running outside or working out with a personal trainer. The system feeds outside noises into your listening experience with clarity and absolutely no lag, so you can remain aware of your surroundings without the need to take the earbuds off.
The sound is also pretty good, clear and punchy in the mid and highs with tight and focused bass frequencies. The battery life on the Jabra Elite Active 75t is pretty decent - you can get up to 7.5 hours from the buds alone (with ANC off) and up to 28 collective hours when using the charging case.
Read More: Jabra Elite Active 75t review
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
If you want to work out with style, the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are just for you. They offer a unique styling, a comfortable fit, and stay pretty much flush with your ears - nothing sticks out. Even though this model is not marketed as sports earbuds, it has some pretty neat features that absolutely qualify it for the job.
There’s active noise canceling technology on board, coupled with Ambient mode, and touch and gesture controls, as well. These earbuds are rated IPX2 for sweat and water resistance, so you should be okay working out hard with them on.
Get your Galaxy Buds Live here:
Last but not least, the battery life is great - you can squeeze up to 8 hours from the buds (with ANC off) and up to 29 combined hours with the charging case. As a bonus, the Buds Live case is Qi-certified and can be charged wirelessly with compatible chargers.
Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review
Sony WF-SP800N
If you want good noise-canceling tech, you go to Sony. The Japanese company has a reputation when it comes to keeping outside noises well… outside. The Sony WF-SP800N sports earbuds are no exception. They combine some great features with an attractive price tag to win the hearts of active people around the globe.
The design is oriented toward fit and comfort - there are rubber arcs that offer support once the earphones are placed inside your ear. Sony offers two sizes of ear tips out of the box and they’ll fit most people just fine.
Get your Sony WF-SP800N here:
The ANC can be tuned to your liking via a slider bar inside the companion app. There’s also a pretty convenient option to pass through only voices from the outside noise. The sound quality itself is pretty decent with no distortion even in the loudest settings.
The Sony WF-SP800N earbuds come with lots of bells and whistles - there’s an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, gesture controls, quick charging, and the battery life is admirable - 9 hours from the buds (with noise-canceling off), and 18 hours with the case.
Read More: Sony WF-SP800N review
Jaybird Vista 2
People say that the Jaybird Vista 2 model is practically indestructible. These earbuds are built to last, and they come with the highest level of water and dust protection available on the market.
These buds feature IP68 & military-spec ratings for protection against dust, water, sweat, and drops, which means you can safely wash them after your workout sessions. The charging case is also water and dust resistant but with an IP54 rating - so be a bit more careful with it.
Get your Jaybird Vista 2 here:
The fit is pretty tight yet comfortable and there are three different ear tips to choose from, one omits the rubber arcs for the times you want a more relaxed experience. There’s ANC on board with SurroundSense mode that lets outside noises in to keep you safe. The battery life is also pretty decent - you can get up to 8 hours from the buds and 24 hours with the case.
If you want the perfect protection from the elements, the Jaybird Vista 2 are the best workout earbuds for you. And they’re not that expensive.
Adidas RPT-01
If you’re like me, you probably struggle to find the perfect in-ear headphones, especially if you’re into sports. I find most of the models either not tight enough or too loose. Behold the Adidas RPT-01, one of the best on-ear workout headphones on the market.
Now, going for an over-the-ear model has its pros and cons. Granted, these headphones are not as compact or as light as an in-ear model but here’s where the drawbacks end. Due to the larger battery inside, the Adidas RPT-01 can pull out 40 hours of listening time out of its sleeve.
These headphones are also IPX4 rated, so you don’t need to worry about the occasional splash or sweat. There are control buttons on each headphone, allowing you to skip and pause tracks, adjust the volume, and pick up (or reject) calls, or you can program one of them (the action button) via the Adidas companion app to change EQ models or activate or finish fitness activities.
Get your Adidas RPT-01 here:
Another nice addition is the removable, washable knitted ear cushions and inner headband. If you’re working out in the cold they’ll keep you warm, and they also look pretty neat.
The Adidas RPT-01 is manufactured in collaboration with Zound Industries (Urbanears, Marshall headphones), so you can expect a solid performance. The price is surprisingly affordable, too.
Bose Sport Earbuds
Back to the in-ear models. The Bose Sports Earbuds are true to their name - they offer a tight and comfortable fit and really cool touch controls. With the included StayHear Max tips these will fit pretty much any ear and won’t fall off during even the hardest workout.
The touch interface lets you swipe for volume control and tap to play or pause music, answer calls. There’s also a Shortcut feature that lets you program a function of your choice, like checking your battery level.
Get your Bose Sport Earbuds here:
Speaking of battery levels, the battery life of the Bose Sport Earbuds is not that impressive clocking at 5 hours for the buds and 10 more hours if you use the charging case. Another slight drawback is the lack of Bluetooth multipoint but on the other hand, you’re getting Bluetooth 5.1 with these. There's also water and sweat resistance in the form of an IPX4 certification.
Skullcandy Indy ANC
If your budget is tight you can still get a decent pair of workout earbuds. The Skullcandy Indy ANC model offers almost all the features you see in much more expensive earbuds but at a very affordable price.
There’s active noise canceling with Ambient mode, touch controls, rubber arcs to hold the earbuds in place during your workout, sound profiles from the companion app, and more.
Get your Skullcandy Indy ANC here:
The battery life is one of the best in the business with 8 hours from the buds and up to 32 hours with the charging case. The only downside is the lack of any sweat or water resistance but the price makes up for that. These might not be the best workout earbuds but they’re one of the cheapest that feature ANC.
Conclusion
So there you have it - the best workout headphones and earbuds. The list is dynamic and subject to change, of course - new models pop up like mushrooms after rain. Stay tuned and check this place regularly to find the best deals on workout headphones and earbuds. Meanwhile, stay safe and stay active.