Amazon's best iPad Air M3 deal so far is back, saving you $150 in both sizes
The iPad Air M3 returns to its best price on Amazon — grab it before the deal disappears!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention, iPad fans — the latest M3-powered iPad Air is once again $150 off at Amazon! We’re talking about the 11-inch and the 13-inch variants, both of which are now a much more tempting choice. If you’re looking for a compact and powerful iPadOS device, you can snag the 128GB 11-inch device for just under $450. Prefer a larger screen for multitasking, streaming, and more? The 13-inch option is down to about $650 from its ~$800 asking price.
We should point out right off the bat that this sale initially went live about two weeks ago. However, it disappeared quickly last time, and we can’t say for sure just how long it’ll last now. So, if you want to save big on your next iPad Air, act fast and unlock your savings before it’s too late.
Let’s not forget about the Apple Intelligence features and the Apple Pencil Pro support. Yep — creative individuals can take advantage of the Pencil Pro’s magnetic attachment, wireless charging, and customizable double-tap gestures to speed up their workflow.
All of that, coupled with excellent battery life, makes the iPad Air M3 the dream device for most iOS users. The best part? You can once again buy both sizes at their lowest price on Amazon. Don’t waste your time and save $150 before it’s too late.
The iPad Air M3 is quite a powerful device, by the way. Equipped with the high-end M3 chip, this tablet absolutely crushes everything you put it through. Frankly, we had a hard time pushing the previous iPad Air M2 to its limits, and the new model is even more capable. So, whether you’re multitasking, playing heavy games, or just streaming your favorite TV show, you can expect blazing-fast power and buttery-smooth responsiveness.
Aside from the stunning M3 power, the 2025-released iPad Air also boasts a great-looking display. Sure, it doesn’t support a 120Hz refresh rate or have OLED like the iPad Pro models. That said, it delivers vivid colors and great color accuracy, providing solid visuals for the price.
