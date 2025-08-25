Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Amazon's best iPad Air M3 deal so far is back, saving you $150 in both sizes

The iPad Air M3 returns to its best price on Amazon — grab it before the deal disappears!

A person holds the iPad Air M3 in landscape orientation with both hands.
Attention, iPad fans — the latest M3-powered iPad Air is once again $150 off at Amazon! We’re talking about the 11-inch and the 13-inch variants, both of which are now a much more tempting choice. If you’re looking for a compact and powerful iPadOS device, you can snag the 128GB 11-inch device for just under $450. Prefer a larger screen for multitasking, streaming, and more? The 13-inch option is down to about $650 from its ~$800 asking price.

iPad Air M3, 11-inch (M3): $150 off

$150 off (25%)
The iPad Air M3 has dropped to its best price on Amazon for only the second time since its release. Right now, you can buy the 128GB 11-inch variant for $150 off in any color you want! That's a pretty exciting deal you definitely don't want to miss.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air M3, 13-inch (M3): $150 off

$150 off (19%)
The larger iPad Air M3 is more suitable for users seeking more screen real estate for multitasking and entertainment. Just like the 11-inch variant, this model is now available for $150 off, making it even more irresistible. The promo only applies to the Starlight model, and other colorways are now $149 off.
Buy at Amazon

We should point out right off the bat that this sale initially went live about two weeks ago. However, it disappeared quickly last time, and we can’t say for sure just how long it’ll last now. So, if you want to save big on your next iPad Air, act fast and unlock your savings before it’s too late.

The iPad Air M3 is quite a powerful device, by the way. Equipped with the high-end M3 chip, this tablet absolutely crushes everything you put it through. Frankly, we had a hard time pushing the previous iPad Air M2 to its limits, and the new model is even more capable. So, whether you’re multitasking, playing heavy games, or just streaming your favorite TV show, you can expect blazing-fast power and buttery-smooth responsiveness.

Aside from the stunning M3 power, the 2025-released iPad Air also boasts a great-looking display. Sure, it doesn’t support a 120Hz refresh rate or have OLED like the iPad Pro models. That said, it delivers vivid colors and great color accuracy, providing solid visuals for the price.

Let’s not forget about the Apple Intelligence features and the Apple Pencil Pro support. Yep — creative individuals can take advantage of the Pencil Pro’s magnetic attachment, wireless charging, and customizable double-tap gestures to speed up their workflow.

All of that, coupled with excellent battery life, makes the iPad Air M3 the dream device for most iOS users. The best part? You can once again buy both sizes at their lowest price on Amazon. Don’t waste your time and save $150 before it’s too late.

Amazon&#039;s best iPad Air M3 deal so far is back, saving you $150 in both sizes
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless