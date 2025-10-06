iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22 is here, and it brings almost nothing

The last major update for Galaxy S22 devices skips all the cool features.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Software updates One UI
Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22 is here, and it brings almost nothing
In the few short weeks since Samsung released One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25 series, the company managed to roll out the update to dozens of older devices. Now it’s finally time for the Galaxy S22 to get what is likely its final major update, but don’t hold your breath for any new features.

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets One UI 8 as a mostly cosmetic update


One UI 8 has been spotted for Galaxy S22 devices across Europe and India. The update requires a download of about 3.2 GB and features the September 1, 2025, security patch. If you haven’t received a notification about it, you can check for it and install it from the Software Update menu in your device’s Settings.

While One UI 8 brought various Galaxy AI updates to other Galaxy flagship phones, owners of Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and the base Galaxy S22 shouldn’t expect anything like that. That’s especially disappointing considering that the Galaxy S23 FE, which features the same chipset as the Galaxy S22, got all the AI bells and whistles.

The final major software update for the Galaxy S22




One UI 8 is likely the final major update for the S22 devices. They launched with Android 12 and a promise to receive four major Android updates. Unless Samsung changes its mind, it shouldn’t get updated to Android 17. 

Do you think Galaxy S22 will get One UI 8.5?

Vote View Result


What’s unclear is whether One UI 8.5 will be available on the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung’s next major software is under development, and it’ll be based on Android 16, which means that the S22 should support it. On the other hand, it’ll feature a significant visual overhaul that could affect the performance of older devices.

That doesn’t stop Apple from updating old phones, though. Despite the animation-heavy interface of iOS 26, that software is available on devices as old as the 2019 iPhone 11. Just like Samsung, Apple doesn’t enable all iOS 26 features for all devices, so if you want to use Apple Intelligence, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

Samsung is back on track with its updates


Samsung managed an admirable rollout of One UI 8, which is refreshing. I’d only hope the company sticks to whatever process helped it achieve that rollout, and does it again with One UI 8.5.

Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22 is here, and it brings almost nothing

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22 is here, and it brings almost nothing

by Ilia Temelkov

Leak reveals OnePlus 15 global debut date, and it's right around the corner

by Iskra Petrova • 1

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Expected differences

by Mariyan Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless