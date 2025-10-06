Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22 is here, and it brings almost nothing
The last major update for Galaxy S22 devices skips all the cool features.
In the few short weeks since Samsung released One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25 series, the company managed to roll out the update to dozens of older devices. Now it’s finally time for the Galaxy S22 to get what is likely its final major update, but don’t hold your breath for any new features.
One UI 8 has been spotted for Galaxy S22 devices across Europe and India. The update requires a download of about 3.2 GB and features the September 1, 2025, security patch. If you haven’t received a notification about it, you can check for it and install it from the Software Update menu in your device’s Settings.
What’s unclear is whether One UI 8.5 will be available on the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung’s next major software is under development, and it’ll be based on Android 16, which means that the S22 should support it. On the other hand, it’ll feature a significant visual overhaul that could affect the performance of older devices.
Samsung managed an admirable rollout of One UI 8, which is refreshing. I’d only hope the company sticks to whatever process helped it achieve that rollout, and does it again with One UI 8.5.
Samsung Galaxy S22 gets One UI 8 as a mostly cosmetic update
While One UI 8 brought various Galaxy AI updates to other Galaxy flagship phones, owners of Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and the base Galaxy S22 shouldn’t expect anything like that. That’s especially disappointing considering that the Galaxy S23 FE, which features the same chipset as the Galaxy S22, got all the AI bells and whistles.
The final major software update for the Galaxy S22
Galaxy S22 Ultra with Android 12. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
One UI 8 is likely the final major update for the S22 devices. They launched with Android 12 and a promise to receive four major Android updates. Unless Samsung changes its mind, it shouldn’t get updated to Android 17.
That doesn’t stop Apple from updating old phones, though. Despite the animation-heavy interface of iOS 26, that software is available on devices as old as the 2019 iPhone 11. Just like Samsung, Apple doesn’t enable all iOS 26 features for all devices, so if you want to use Apple Intelligence, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.
Samsung is back on track with its updates
