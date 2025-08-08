$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung’s browser adds AI option to keep your tabs under control

Feature aims to reduce clutter and improve browsing performance

By
0comments
Samsung Apps
Samsung browser logo
Samsung is adding a handy tool to its Internet Browser that could help you keep your tabs under control. The new option, found in version 29.0.0.27 of the beta app, is called "Auto close settings." It lets you set unused tabs to close automatically after a certain amount of time.

By default, the browser will keep every tab open. But if you turn this feature on, you can choose to close inactive tabs after seven or 30 days. There is also an option called "With smart tab management," which uses AI to decide when a tab is no longer needed. The description says it will close tabs as soon as it detects you are not using them.

Do you use Samsung's own internet browser on Galaxy devices?

Vote View Result

Many people are careful about managing their tabs, but for others, it is easy to forget how many are open. Having dozens or hundreds of tabs running can slow things down and make browsing less efficient. This update gives users an automated way to keep things tidy.

Other browsers have tried to address similar problems. Google Chrome offers a "Memory Saver" that reduces resource use for inactive tabs but does not close them. Apple’s Safari on iOS lets you automatically close tabs after one day, one week, or one month. Samsung’s addition of an AI-driven closure option is a unique twist, though it will need to be accurate to avoid shutting something you still need.

Samsung Internet app's "Auto close unused tabs" with smart tab management setting. | Images credit — SammyGuru

Right now, Auto close settings is only available in the beta version of Samsung Internet. Samsung has not shared a release date for the stable version, but most features tested in beta eventually roll out more widely. If that happens, this could become a useful tool for users who do not want to manage tabs manually.

From a user perspective, the AI-powered option is both promising and risky. It could save time for people who often forget to close old tabs, but it might also close something important before you are ready. Anyone using it for work or research may want to stick with the timed closure options instead of relying on AI.

In the end, this is a small but thoughtful update that could help make Samsung Internet a bit more convenient to use. With mobile browsing often involving multiple tasks at once, features like this can help keep performance smooth and navigation easier. How well it works in practice will likely determine whether it becomes a standard part of Samsung’s browser.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
