Samsung's 'affordable' foldable may not launch soon - and its chip is a surprise

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A new report coming from The Bell indicates that a surprising chip may be in the rumored Galaxy Z Flip FE model. Also, there would reportedly be a delay of the more affordable clamshell, which you may or may not appreciate.

Samsung is now gearing up for the release of its upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, in the summer. Earlier it was believed those flagship foldables may be joined by some less expensive foldable models including a Galaxy Z Flip FE. This latest rumor is throwing some cold water on that hope, though.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) is rumored to be an affordable clamshell foldable, and not much has surfaced from the Internet's dark corners about it. However, people are still talking, and some rumors indicate the phone may come with an Exynos 2400 chip and be released in 2025.

This new report from The Bell changes things, though. The report claims that Samsung is giving all into developing the Exynos 2500 and the Exynos 2600 in parallel. The plan reportedly was to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with the 2500 chip, but Samsung may have shifted its strategy due to issues with the SoC development.

But worry not! Samsung is stubborn and has not given up on the chip just yet, even though it failed to include it (as I guess it wanted) on the Galaxy S25 series. According to the report, the Galaxy Z Flip FE is volunteering for the Exynos 2500.

The report also claims mass production of the chip is now starting, but it seems that the plan may not be finalized and opinions within Samsung may be conflicting about it.

An industry insider told the media outlet that the production plan for the Exynos 2500 is constantly changing.

Also, it's reported that the Galaxy Z Flip FE may not launch with the Z Flip 7, and may be delayed by several months.

Samsung is yet to announce the date for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 event, but we expect it sometime in July or early August. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 are also in the rumor mill, but reports are conflicting: they may be just refinements of their predecessors without huge upgrades, or there may be something exciting in store.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip models, when they become official, won't really have a lot of competition to fight for their title in the foldable realm. They have the Motorola Razr+ to challenge, and a couple of phones from Chinese brands.

However, the real tough competition is in the book-style foldable segment, where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have to face the likes of the world's thinnest foldable Oppo Find N5 or the upcoming Honor Magic V4, probably a foldable Pixel 10, and eventually, the first foldable iPhoneif it indeed comes in 2026 (but this one would be the Galaxy Z Fold 8's problem, I reckon).
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

