Samsung just can't make enough Exynos 2500 for Galaxy S25 use

In short, Samsung's foundry business is in crisis and personnel changes are coming, claims the report. While this is not necessarily bad news for those global Galaxy S-line fans who prefer Snapdragon chipsets that run faster and cooler, it is bad news for Samsung as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4) chipset will be the most expensive component in the Galaxy S25 , costing north of $200 apiece.

That is why Samsung also considered MediaTek for itsseries processor needs, but the new Dimensity 9400 chip might not offer enough yield to cover the desired quantities as well as the needs of everyone else that is in the queue for that flagship processor, too. It will eventually power theFE when it appears next fall, though.Samsung has apologized for the dismal state of its LSI chip division affairs, but it remains to be seen if the changes it pledged will suffice to wiggle the Exynos 2500 into theseries processor supply chain. With 20% yield, that looks increasingly unlikely.