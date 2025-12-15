Something is wrong with photos in iOS 26 – especially when they come from Android

An iOS 26 bug changes colors on Android pictures

Curiously enough, the bug appears randomly in some photos taken with specific devices. For example, one Reddit user notes that the issue only happens when the photos are taken using a Moto Razr. However, another Reddit user claims that it happens with photos taken on a Galaxy S24





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iOS 26

iOS 26

iOS 26

At the moment, it's not clear what is causing the bug. It's possible that we're talking about incompatible HDR standards, but that hasn't been confirmed by the Cupertino tech giant, or by Google, for that matter.





Have you noticed photo color issues on iOS 26? Yes — Android photos look wrong on my iPhone 6.67% Yes — but only with some photos or devices 6.67% No — everything looks normal for me 80% I’m not on iOS 26 yet 6.67% Vote 15 Votes





Bugs on iPhones are not something new, and iOS 26 is quite buggy

iOS 26

iOS 26

iPhone 17

iOS 26

iOS 26

This bug is messy, not malicious – but still annoying

iOS 26

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