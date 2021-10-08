Samsung expecting a record-breaking third quarter of the year

Samsung expecting a record-breaking third quarter of the year1
The official report points out revenues between 72 trillion - 74 trillion Korean won, and a quick conversion gives us $60.21 billion - $61.87 billion. The operating profit is looking good too - it’s expected to be in the range of 5.7 trillion – 15.9 Korean won or $13.12 billion - $13.29 billion.
|Q3 2021 Guidance
|Q3 2020 Results
|Q2 2021 Results
|Sales
|$60.21 billion - $61.87 billion
|$55.97 billion
|$53.22 billion
|Profit
|$13.12 billion - $13.29 billion
|$10.32 billion
|$10.50 billion
You can see the potential increase compared to the same period last year - nearly $6 billion in revenue and $3 billion in profit. The final financial earnings report is expected later this month but it’s safe to say that the key drivers behind the record-breaking quarter are the sales of A and M-series phones, as well as increased semiconductor prices and chipset sales.