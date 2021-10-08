Notification Center

Samsung

Samsung expecting a record-breaking third quarter of the year

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Samsung gearing up gor a record-breaking third quarter of the year
Samsung Electronics officially announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of the year today. Looking at the numbers, it’s clear that the company expects record-breaking earnings compared to the same period last year.

The official report points out revenues between 72 trillion - 74 trillion Korean won, and a quick conversion gives us $60.21 billion - $61.87 billion. The operating profit is looking good too - it’s expected to be in the range of 5.7 trillion – 15.9 Korean won or $13.12 billion - $13.29 billion.

Q3 2021 GuidanceQ3 2020 ResultsQ2 2021 Results
Sales$60.21 billion - $61.87 billion$55.97 billion$53.22 billion
Profit$13.12 billion - $13.29 billion$10.32 billion$10.50 billion


You can see the potential increase compared to the same period last year - nearly $6 billion in revenue and $3 billion in profit. The final financial earnings report is expected later this month but it’s safe to say that the key drivers behind the record-breaking quarter are the sales of A and M-series phones, as well as increased semiconductor prices and chipset sales.

