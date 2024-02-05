Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung says the Galaxy S24 Ultra muted display is intentional, not a bug

The Galaxy S24 series has been available for sale for a few days, and it is flying off the shelves, breaking records compared to previous years. However, some users have expressed concerns about the screen of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, noting that it displays dull and muted colors when switched to Vivid color mode.

Initially, there were speculations that this issue was due to a software bug, which Samsung allegedly pledged to fix. However, it seems that this may not be the case after all.

As per information from the Spanish blog Teknofilo (via Android Police), Samsung Spain has mentioned that the adjustments to the Vivid profile are deliberate and aimed at offering a more natural experience. The company clarified that the reported behavior is not considered a defect. Here is the translated quote from Spanish to English:

We have adjusted the colors and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in color depth compared to older devices.This display behavior is an intentional color adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely. To offer our customers the best possible experience, we value your feedback and continually improve our software (UX) as the market and consumer interests evolve.


So, for those who were expecting Samsung to address this behavior in a software update, it seems they might be left disappointed. At least for now, it appears that Samsung has no plans to make any changes to the current settings.

However, this doesn't take away from the impressive qualities of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, which boasts excellent contrast and brightness. Moreover, the flagship features a revolutionary reflection-free display and, as the first phone using the new Gorilla Glass Armor toughened glass, it proves to be impressively resistant to scratches.

Yet, like almost every device, it is not without its flaws, as recent reports have highlighted issues with cameras in some Galaxy S24 Ultra units.

