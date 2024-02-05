Samsung says the Galaxy S24 Ultra muted display is intentional, not a bug
The Galaxy S24 series has been available for sale for a few days, and it is flying off the shelves, breaking records compared to previous years. However, some users have expressed concerns about the screen of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, noting that it displays dull and muted colors when switched to Vivid color mode.
As per information from the Spanish blog Teknofilo (via Android Police), Samsung Spain has mentioned that the adjustments to the Vivid profile are deliberate and aimed at offering a more natural experience. The company clarified that the reported behavior is not considered a defect. Here is the translated quote from Spanish to English:
So, for those who were expecting Samsung to address this behavior in a software update, it seems they might be left disappointed. At least for now, it appears that Samsung has no plans to make any changes to the current settings.
However, this doesn't take away from the impressive qualities of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, which boasts excellent contrast and brightness. Moreover, the flagship features a revolutionary reflection-free display and, as the first phone using the new Gorilla Glass Armor toughened glass, it proves to be impressively resistant to scratches.
Yet, like almost every device, it is not without its flaws, as recent reports have highlighted issues with cameras in some Galaxy S24 Ultra units.
