Galaxy S24 owners are not happy about dull and muted screen

Samsung allows you to customize the color settings on its phones but early adopters have noticed that that one screen mode is not working the way it should on the Galaxy S24





Galaxy S24 , there's hardly any change, per For those who want their display to look vibrant, Samsung advises switching the screen mode from Natural -- which displays accurate colors -- to Vivid. On earlier Samsung phones, the difference was visible when Vivid was chosen, but on the, there's hardly any change, per complaints on Reddit and X





It's not that Natural, which is the standard display mode, makes everything look muted. It aims to show accurate, true-to-life colors, to make everything look natural. It's also easier on the eyes, especially when you are staring at the screen for long periods.





The vivid mode improves the brightness, contrast, and sharpness and also makes the screen more visible outdoors.





If you think that your Galaxy S24 Series display is too dull & muted, @NasiLemakTech might have revealed why.



It appears that the dull-looking display on the Galaxy S24 Series is all because of a software bug.



It appears that the dull-looking display on the Galaxy S24 Series is all because of a software bug.







Samsung notes on its website that software versions could affect the settings and that seems to be the case here. The issue seems related to One UI 6.1 and one Reddit user says that Samsung is aware of the problem and will fix it with a software update.



