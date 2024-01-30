Galaxy S24 owners are not happy about dull and muted screen

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Samsung allows you to customize the color settings on its phones but early adopters have noticed that that one screen mode is not working the way it should on the Galaxy S24.

For those who want their display to look vibrant, Samsung advises switching the screen mode from Natural -- which displays accurate colors --  to Vivid. On earlier Samsung phones, the difference was visible when Vivid was chosen, but on the Galaxy S24, there's hardly any change, per complaints on Reddit and X.

On the Galaxy S24, switching to Vivid doesn't make the screen look more saturated or rich, which is a turn-off for users who find Natural dull and washed out. 

It's not that Natural, which is the standard display mode, makes everything look muted. It aims to show accurate, true-to-life colors, to make everything look natural. It's also easier on the eyes, especially when you are staring at the screen for long periods.

The vivid mode improves the brightness, contrast, and sharpness and also makes the screen more visible outdoors. 



Samsung notes on its website that software versions could affect the settings and that seems to be the case here. The issue seems related to One UI 6.1 and one Reddit user says that Samsung is aware of the problem and will fix it with a software update.

The Galaxy S24 series will officially go on sale tomorrow, though some units have shipped early. Regardless, it's a relief for potential buyers that the vivid mode glitch is not tied to the hardware and Samsung is already working on a fix. Previously, some rumors had said that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's anti-glare coating, which happens to be one of the best features of the phone, was causing the issue.

