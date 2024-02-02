Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part

One of the best features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its impressive zooming range but when India-based @smasithick was testing the cameras on his new Samsung phone, he noticed that something was off. 

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad camera system with a 200MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP 3x unit, and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto module. The phone also offers 2x and 10x optical quality zoom.

@smasithick noticed that the transition between zoom levels was not smooth. In the video they posted, the switch between 2x, 3x, and 5x looks jerky. When one user pointed out that this might be because the phone physically switches between the cameras, @smasithick said that the Galaxy S24 Ultra on display at Samsung's showroom worked flawlessly. 


Additionally, smasithick said that portraits from the device looked grainy and 5x and 10x images looked dull. 

When they took their phone to Samsung, they were initially told that nothing was wrong with the phone but Samsung India later acquiesced and made a shocking revelation: many first-batch Galaxy S24 Ultra units had the problem.

Although smasithick was promised a replacement unit and the issue was rectified in subsequent batches, it's shocking that the company knowingly sold defective pieces. Indian consumers aren't the only ones who need to check their Galaxy S24 Ultra for the camera hardware issue as similar issues have apparently been reported in Thailand and Spain.

Although the Galaxy S23 Ultra was a great phone, it wasn't objectively superior to rival devices, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra has set the bar high, and in some ways can be termed as a comeback phone. The new series is off to a great start and the phones are pretty much guaranteed to be on the best phones of 2024 list.

The last thing Samsung would want is issues like these affecting the sales of its new phones.

