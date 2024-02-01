Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen is indeed impressively scratch-resistant

most scratch-resistant yet







Instead, JerryRigEverything's pick begins to leave deeper grooves at level eight, indicating the impressive durability of the S24 Ultra's screen. Upon closer inspection with a microscope, he observes nicks at level seven while his pick removes chunks of glass at level eight.



Previously, the YouTuber found that the



However, when it comes to heating the displays with a lighter, the Galaxy S24 Ultra lasted about 30 seconds before going white, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max proved to be tougher here, and its display had no reaction to the lighter. It needed a MAPP gas torch to damage the display, which uses Ceramic Shield instead of Corning Gorilla Armor glass, found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra .



In his video, JerryRigEverything assesses the S24 Ultra's durability by subjecting the screen to scratches using various picks aligned with the Mohs hardness scale – spanning from level one (softest materials) to level 10 (hardest). Impressively, scratches only began to appear at level seven. However, they did not result in the grooves typically seen at this level in glass.