Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen is indeed impressively scratch-resistant

Samsung
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen is indeed impressively scratch-resistant
Samsung has recently unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series, creating quite a buzz in town. One of the standout features of the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, is its revolutionary reflection-free screen, crafted from Corning Gorilla Armor glass, proudly claimed by Samsung as its "most scratch-resistant yet."

While it might be tempting to brush off such claims as mere marketing rhetoric, a recent durability test done by JerryRigEverything proves that Samsung isn't exaggerating after all.

Video Thumbnail

In his video, JerryRigEverything assesses the S24 Ultra's durability by subjecting the screen to scratches using various picks aligned with the Mohs hardness scale – spanning from level one (softest materials) to level 10 (hardest). Impressively, scratches only began to appear at level seven. However, they did not result in the grooves typically seen at this level in glass.

Instead, JerryRigEverything's pick begins to leave deeper grooves at level eight, indicating the impressive durability of the S24 Ultra's screen. Upon closer inspection with a microscope, he observes nicks at level seven while his pick removes chunks of glass at level eight.

Previously, the YouTuber found that the iPhone 15 Pro Max's display developed deeper grooves at level seven. This suggests that the S24 Ultra's display is notably more resistant to the micro-scratches commonly encountered in day-to-day use.

However, when it comes to heating the displays with a lighter, the Galaxy S24 Ultra lasted about 30 seconds before going white, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max proved to be tougher here, and its display had no reaction to the lighter. It needed a MAPP gas torch to damage the display, which uses Ceramic Shield instead of Corning Gorilla Armor glass, found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In a nutshell, the Galaxy S24 Ultra screen is impressively robust. Yet, it's a good call not to play around with these tests at home if you want to keep your $1000+ smartphone looking as new as out of the box.

Galaxy S24: get at Best Buy and receive a gift card!

The Galaxy S24 Series is up for order at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you'll receive a $150 Gift card. Ordering the S24+ gets you a Gift card worth $100. If you get the vanilla model, you get a $50 Gift card. Extra savings are available with a trade-in.
Gift
$859 99
Buy at BestBuy

Get Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $540 off with a trade-in

The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $540 off with a suitable trade-in credit.
$540 off (38%) Trade-in
$879 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Get a Galaxy S24 or S24+ at Samsung.com at up to $540 off

You can now order either a Galaxy S24 or a Galaxy S24+ model at the official store. The pre-order campaign is over, but you can still claim up to $540 in savings on either model with a suitable trade-in.
$1080 off (55%) Trade-in
$899 98
$1979 98
Buy at Samsung

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless