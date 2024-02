Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen is indeed impressively scratch-resistant

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Instead, JerryRigEverything's pick begins to leave deeper grooves at level eight, indicating the impressive durability of the S24 Ultra's screen. Upon closer inspection with a microscope, he observes nicks at level seven while his pick removes chunks of glass at level eight.Previously, the YouTuber found that the iPhone 15 Pro Max 's display developed deeper grooves at level seven. This suggests that the S24 Ultra's display is notably more resistant to the micro-scratches commonly encountered in day-to-day use.However, when it comes to heating the displays with a lighter, thelasted about 30 seconds before going white, while theproved to be tougher here, and its display had no reaction to the lighter. It needed a MAPP gas torch to damage the display, which uses Ceramic Shield instead of Corning Gorilla Armor glass, found on theIn a nutshell, thescreen is impressively robust. Yet, it's a good call not to play around with these tests at home if you want to keep your $1000+ smartphone looking as new as out of the box.