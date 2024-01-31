Samsung recognizes Galaxy S24 Ultra muted screen problem and states a fix is coming





Shortly after reviewers and early buyers of the S24 Ultra received their devices, reports began to flood in regarding the display. The Shortly after reviewers and early buyers of the S24 Ultra received their devices, reports began to flood in regarding the display. The overwhelming praise the new anti-reflective Corning Gorilla Glass Armor screen coating got was quickly overshadowed by claims that the display's colors looked dull and muted





Initially, it was speculated that the issue was caused by the new glass. However, it has since been revealed by keen-eyed users that the problem is actually a software bug that is affecting the Vivid display color mode, which caused the saturation not to change when switching between the Vivid and Natural screen modes.





If you think that your Galaxy S24 Series display is too dull & muted, @NasiLemakTech might have revealed why.



It appears that the dull-looking display on the Galaxy S24 Series is all because of a software bug.



You can see in the images below, switching between Vivid and Natural… pic.twitter.com/wJikG2xYVg — Alvin (@sondesix) January 27, 2024



Galaxy S24 Ultra user, Samsung acknowledged the issue by admitting that their developer team is currently working on a solution. A solution that is to come in the form of a software update. Fortunately, we now have more clarity on what may be happening and have confirmation from Samsung that this is actively being worked on. According to Forbes , in a support chat screenshot provided to them by auser, Samsung acknowledged the issue by admitting that their developer team is currently working on a solution. A solution that is to come in the form of a software update.





Image Source: Forbes









As pointed out by the source, it should be noted that media playback is unaffected by the glitch, so you may continue to view videos and play games on Samsung's newest display with full color capabilities until the bug is fixed. Unfortunately, the same screenshot also reveals that there is no clear timeline for when this software fix would be available, but we do hope that happens very soon.



