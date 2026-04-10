Google Messages is supposed to be better… so why do you still prefer Samsung Messages?

Samsung Messages is still better than Google Messages for many users





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A cleaner inbox

If you receive tons of messages daily, you know how difficult it is to find one that actually matters to you. In this situation, the best feature you would want from your messaging app is some kind of categorization capability, and unlike Google Messages, the Samsung Messages app provides it.



Recommended For You The poll has received 624 votes as of this writing, with more than 80% of voters selecting the option that reads, "Samsung Messages is the best." While I, personally, prefer Google Messages for its RCS support, I also believe Samsung Messages has some really cool features that give it an edge over competitors. Let's dive into those features in detail.If you receive tons of messages daily, you know how difficult it is to find one that actually matters to you. In this situation, the best feature you would want from your messaging app is some kind of categorization capability, and unlike Google Messages, the Samsung Messages app provides it.

It allows you to categorize messages into different built-in categories. For instance, I usually move all important messages to the Personal section, bank-related messages to the Transactions section, and all other non-important SMS to the Miscellaneous section.









Now, whenever I need to check a particular message, I simply go to its assigned section instead of searching through the thousands of messages I've received. Furthermore, I find the search functionality in the Samsung app far superior to that in the Google app.



Plenty of visual benefits

Google's own messaging app offers plenty of customization options, but it's nothing compared to what you get in Samsung's messaging app. Compared to Google Messages, which allows you to only change the theme from dark to light and configure different chat colors for different chats, Samsung Messages offers all these plus a few extra benefits.



Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy When you type a particular part of the message you're searching for, Samsung Messages shows the entire message in the search results. Google Messages, on the other hand, only displays a snippet of the text. This means I have to open that particular message to confirm whether it's actually the one I was looking for.Google's own messaging app offers plenty of customization options, but it's nothing compared to what you get in Samsung's messaging app. Compared to Google Messages, which allows you to only change the theme from dark to light and configure different chat colors for different chats, Samsung Messages offers all these plus a few extra benefits.





It lets you choose an image from the gallery as the background. You have manual control to manage the opacity of the chat bubbles. Furthermore, you can adjust the text contrast as well.



No AI bloatware



I honestly think that the job of apps like Samsung Messages and Google Messages should be only to send and receive messages. While the former does exactly this, the latter comes with



There's also a built-in translation feature. All you need to do is select the message and choose the Translate option to translate it into any language of your choice.I honestly think that the job of apps like Samsung Messages and Google Messages should be only to send and receive messages. While the former does exactly this, the latter comes with built-in Gemini support , which I really don't know why it has been added.

Google says that you can use it to draft messages, ask questions, and get help with a few other tasks. But doesn't the dedicated Gemini app perform all these functions too?





If I've really become so dumb that I need AI support to draft an SMS, then I'll just open the Gemini app directly. Adding Gemini to Google Messages sounds utterly useless to me. Samsung Messages, on the other hand, doesn't have any such AI distractions.





Do you think Samsung is doing the right thing by killing its Messages app? Yes, Google Messages is way superior. No, Samsung Messages is the best. Don't care, as I use third-party apps. Vote 636 Votes

Despite all these benefits, we have no choice

Since Samsung has officially announced the end date for its Messages app, discussing its advantages over Google Messages makes little sense. I can only hope that Google adds all the above-mentioned features to its messaging app so that it becomes easier for veteran Samsung Messages users to move on.



Since Samsung has officially announced the end date for its Messages app, discussing its advantages over Google Messages makes little sense. I can only hope that Google adds all the above-mentioned features to its messaging app so that it becomes easier for veteran Samsung Messages users to move on.

Fortunately, Google has adopted a couple of features from the Samsung Messages app in the past. For instance, it recently added a completely new Trash folder , which was previously available on Samsung Messages.

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