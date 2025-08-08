$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple wants to release the iPhone alongside Galaxy phones in major shakeup

It seems like future Galaxy phones will have the iPhone to contend with early in the year.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Galaxy S Series iPhone
iPhone 16 series
Something massive might be taking place over at Apple, as new reports from German wireless operators indicate that the company wants to split the release schedules of its phones. If Apple goes through with this plan, then the base model iPhone 18 will launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26.

Apple reportedly (translated source) wants to launch the standard iPhone models in the spring, and the Pro models in the fall. As the Plus models are being discontinued, I suppose that means that the new Air models will release alongside the base iPhone in the spring. However, the iPhone 18e may take that place, and the Air might just come out in the fall alongside the Pro.

Do you think this is a wise move?

Vote View Result


This also means something very unexpected, the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e — or iPhone 18 Air — will come out around half a year after the launch of the iPhone 17 series. That might be a very odd move, and may even hurt iPhone 17 sales for the base models.

Why Apple is thinking of adopting this new release schedule is unclear right now. Perhaps the company wishes to take away attention from the launch of the Galaxy flagships each year. It wouldn’t be very effective, in my opinion, because those who want a Samsung flagship won’t be swayed by a new iPhone in the slightest.



Next year will also very likely see the release of Apple’s long awaited foldable iPhone. According to reports, the foldable iPhone will probably come out alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, instead of when the Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes out. This is because of Apple’s new marketing strategy for the foldable iPhone.

If this new release schedule does take effect, then Apple fans will have two very exciting events to look forward to each year from now on. The company may even be banking on diehard fans buying the base model iPhone in the spring, and then upgrading to the Pro model in the fall. This just effectively double’s Apple’s sales from certain demographics, as these people will be upgrading approximately every six months.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users

Latest News

OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way
OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Your eyes are deceiving you: that's not the Pixel 10. But it sure does have its camera bar!
Your eyes are deceiving you: that's not the Pixel 10. But it sure does have its camera bar!
Samsung just called out Chinese smartwatch brands — and you'll want to hear how it plans to beat them
Samsung just called out Chinese smartwatch brands — and you'll want to hear how it plans to beat them
I'm all about great audio at discounted prices, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver a lot at $49 off
I'm all about great audio at discounted prices, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver a lot at $49 off
Weekly deals roundup: Get your new record high Pixel 9a, 9 Pro Fold, and iPad Air (2025) discounts!
Weekly deals roundup: Get your new record high Pixel 9a, 9 Pro Fold, and iPad Air (2025) discounts!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless