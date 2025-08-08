Apple wants to release the iPhone alongside Galaxy phones in major shakeup
It seems like future Galaxy phones will have the iPhone to contend with early in the year.
Something massive might be taking place over at Apple, as new reports from German wireless operators indicate that the company wants to split the release schedules of its phones. If Apple goes through with this plan, then the base model iPhone 18 will launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26.
Apple reportedly (translated source) wants to launch the standard iPhone models in the spring, and the Pro models in the fall. As the Plus models are being discontinued, I suppose that means that the new Air models will release alongside the base iPhone in the spring. However, the iPhone 18e may take that place, and the Air might just come out in the fall alongside the Pro.
This also means something very unexpected, the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e — or iPhone 18 Air — will come out around half a year after the launch of the iPhone 17 series. That might be a very odd move, and may even hurt iPhone 17 sales for the base models.
Why Apple is thinking of adopting this new release schedule is unclear right now. Perhaps the company wishes to take away attention from the launch of the Galaxy flagships each year. It wouldn’t be very effective, in my opinion, because those who want a Samsung flagship won’t be swayed by a new iPhone in the slightest.
Next year will also very likely see the release of Apple’s long awaited foldable iPhone. According to reports, the foldable iPhone will probably come out alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, instead of when the Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes out. This is because of Apple’s new marketing strategy for the foldable iPhone.
All iPhone 16 models came out in September of last year. | Image credit — PhoneArena
If this new release schedule does take effect, then Apple fans will have two very exciting events to look forward to each year from now on. The company may even be banking on diehard fans buying the base model iPhone in the spring, and then upgrading to the Pro model in the fall. This just effectively double’s Apple’s sales from certain demographics, as these people will be upgrading approximately every six months.
