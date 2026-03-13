Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may be the first Samsung watch with this massive upgrade
You may get much better connectivity with the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
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The original Galaxy Watch Ultra was launched almost two years ago. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is widely expected finally to launch a true successor to the original Galaxy Watch Ultra and its memory upgrade, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). That model is likely to launch later in 2026, and it’ll be the Korean company’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 3. As such, it may get one crucial connectivity feature.
Samsung may finally launch its first smartwatch capable of 5G connectivity, according to a GalaxyClub report (translated source). The big milestone for the company may be reached thanks to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which is expected to launch with a model number SM-L716.
Just like with the first Galaxy Watch Ultra, this year Samsung appears to be playing catch-up to its main competitor. Apple already added 5G connectivity support to its most recent smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11 models, which were announced in September.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to launch this summer, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldables and the Galaxy Watch 9 devices. Unlike the Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 9 is rumored to continue using the Exynos W10 chipset, which we know from the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 7, and the original Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Samsung had the first widely available 5G phone with the Galaxy S10 5G in 2019. It’s been seven years since then, and I think it was about time for wearables to finally support the already aging technology. Of course, that’s not the most crucial feature, but it’s nice to finally see those devices using the latest connectivity.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may feature 5G connectivity
Samsung may finally launch its first smartwatch capable of 5G connectivity, according to a GalaxyClub report (translated source). The big milestone for the company may be reached thanks to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which is expected to launch with a model number SM-L716.
That change is likely based on Samsung’s rumored plans to change the processor of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Earlier rumors claimed the company will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, which has integrated 5G features.
Playing catchup
Apple’s Watch Ultra 3 already features 5G connectivity | Image by PhoneArena
Just like with the first Galaxy Watch Ultra, this year Samsung appears to be playing catch-up to its main competitor. Apple already added 5G connectivity support to its most recent smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11 models, which were announced in September.
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What feature would make you switch to a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to launch this summer, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldables and the Galaxy Watch 9 devices. Unlike the Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 9 is rumored to continue using the Exynos W10 chipset, which we know from the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 7, and the original Galaxy Watch Ultra.
It was about time
Samsung had the first widely available 5G phone with the Galaxy S10 5G in 2019. It’s been seven years since then, and I think it was about time for wearables to finally support the already aging technology. Of course, that’s not the most crucial feature, but it’s nice to finally see those devices using the latest connectivity.
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