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Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may be the first Samsung watch with this massive upgrade

You may get much better connectivity with the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

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A man holding a Galaxy Watch Ultra by its orange wristband, showing its display and design.
The original Galaxy Watch Ultra was launched almost two years ago. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is widely expected finally to launch a true successor to the original Galaxy Watch Ultra and its memory upgrade, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). That model is likely to launch later in 2026, and it’ll be the Korean company’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 3. As such, it may get one crucial connectivity feature.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may feature 5G connectivity


Samsung may finally launch its first smartwatch capable of 5G connectivity, according to a GalaxyClub report (translated source). The big milestone for the company may be reached thanks to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which is expected to launch with a model number SM-L716.

That change is likely based on Samsung’s rumored plans to change the processor of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Earlier rumors claimed the company will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, which has integrated 5G features.

Playing catchup



Just like with the first Galaxy Watch Ultra, this year Samsung appears to be playing catch-up to its main competitor. Apple already added 5G connectivity support to its most recent smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11 models, which were announced in September.

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What feature would make you switch to a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?
1 Votes


The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to launch this summer, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldables and the Galaxy Watch 9 devices. Unlike the Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 9 is rumored to continue using the Exynos W10 chipset, which we know from the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 7, and the original Galaxy Watch Ultra.

It was about time


Samsung had the first widely available 5G phone with the Galaxy S10 5G in 2019. It’s been seven years since then, and I think it was about time for wearables to finally support the already aging technology. Of course, that’s not the most crucial feature, but it’s nice to finally see those devices using the latest connectivity.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

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