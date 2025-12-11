Google beats Apple again as Gemini is now on Chrome for iPad and iPhone
You can get page summaries, create FAQs about a topic, or chat with Gemini inside Google Chrome on iOS and iPadOS.
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When Google rolled out Gemini AI to its Chrome browser in September, it teased that the feature would launch on Apple’s mobile devices at a later date. That later date has arrived, as the latest update of Chrome for iOS and iPadOS includes Gemini integration, at least for some users.
Google is rolling out a Gemini AI integration to Chrome for iPhone and iPad. The feature allows you to use the chatbot to interact with the pages in your browser. Google says it offers suggestions in the chat box with things like:
Other example queries include asking Gemini to quiz you on study materials, adapt a recipe to your dietary requirements, or explain complex topics in alternative ways. The responses appear in an overlay on top of the webpage, and as with any other AI, you need to expect hallucinations and other errors.
Gemini in Chrome on iPad and iPhone is currently rolling out only to users in the US with the browser language set to English. The feature is part of version 143 of the app, and you need to be signed into Chrome to use it. Gemini is not available in incognito mode and to users under 18.
With this update, Chrome turns into one of the very few browsers with integrated AI available for iOS. Microsoft’s Edge browser with Copilot is the only major AI browser available on iPhones. The AI browser space is much more competitive on desktop, with ChatGPT Atlas, Perplexity Comet, and The Browser Company’s Dia challenging Google.
Apple is nowhere to be seen in the AI browser wars. Safari has some Apple Intelligence features, but they are limited to summaries and writing tools. I don’t think AI is living up to the hype, but it’s still bad for Apple to look so far behind even on its own devices.
Chrome for iPad and iPhone gets built-in Gemini AI
Google is rolling out a Gemini AI integration to Chrome for iPhone and iPad. The feature allows you to use the chatbot to interact with the pages in your browser. Google says it offers suggestions in the chat box with things like:
- Summarize page - giving key takeaways and insights
- Create FAQ about this topic - generate FAQs based on the information on the page and similar sites
Other example queries include asking Gemini to quiz you on study materials, adapt a recipe to your dietary requirements, or explain complex topics in alternative ways. The responses appear in an overlay on top of the webpage, and as with any other AI, you need to expect hallucinations and other errors.
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Once you have the feature on your device, you can tap the spark icon on the left of the address bar and choose “Ask Gemini” to use it.
Still not available to everyone
Image credit – Google
Gemini in Chrome on iPad and iPhone is currently rolling out only to users in the US with the browser language set to English. The feature is part of version 143 of the app, and you need to be signed into Chrome to use it. Gemini is not available in incognito mode and to users under 18.
Do you ever use AI in your browser?
No, but I would if my browser supported it
10.53%
No, and I don’t want it
21.05%
Sometimes
26.32%
Yes, it’s an important feature for me
42.11%
With this update, Chrome turns into one of the very few browsers with integrated AI available for iOS. Microsoft’s Edge browser with Copilot is the only major AI browser available on iPhones. The AI browser space is much more competitive on desktop, with ChatGPT Atlas, Perplexity Comet, and The Browser Company’s Dia challenging Google.
Another blow to Apple Intelligence
Apple is nowhere to be seen in the AI browser wars. Safari has some Apple Intelligence features, but they are limited to summaries and writing tools. I don’t think AI is living up to the hype, but it’s still bad for Apple to look so far behind even on its own devices.
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