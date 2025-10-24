Galaxy S26 lineup meltdown: 5 rumored changes shaking up Samsung's plans
Samsung's having a meltdown of what the Galaxy S26 lineup should consist of. Here's what the latest rumors are saying.
The Galaxy S26 series has been the hot topic in the leaks in the past few months. There's been plenty of contradictions and interesting twists in the tale so far, and rumors are suggesting some big changes are happening behind the scenes while we're all waiting for the new phones to come.
First, we expected major changes to what phones are included in the Galaxy S26 lineup, and maybe Samsung did too, but the winds have changed, and the South Korean company is reportedly experiencing a meltdown right now. Let's see what we can expect to change in the Galaxy S26 lineup according to the latest rumors.
First and foremost, Samsung was expected to be replacing the Plus model in the lineup with a super-slim Galaxy S26 Edge. However, more recent rumors and the lackluster demand for the Galaxy S25 Edge indicate that Samsung may cancel this particular idea.
Because of the changes at the last minute, it seems that Samsung may delay the launch of its flagship trio, and the phones may not come out in mid-January. The current rumors claim that the lineup is going to be announced in March, with mass production starting in January.
And that's what happens when you change your mind last minute, I'll add.
Rumors (and probably Samsung's initial idea) claimed that there won't be a base Galaxy S26 model this time around, and it would be a Galaxy S26 Pro. Now it seems that the South Korean tech giant is reversing course and going back to the base Galaxy S26 naming.
Rumors had it that the Galaxy S26 Plus would be ditched, but the weak demand for the Galaxy S25 Edge and Samsung's decision to give up on its successor mean that the Plus model is returning, at least for one more year.
Samsung's decision to re-include the Plus in the lineup is actually one of the main reasons that Samsung is delaying the launch of the flagship phones. The company would need to produce the Plus in a launch-ready quantity, and that would need time, especially if the model has been ditched previously.
At least the Galaxy S26 Ultra's presence is as certain as anything could be ahead of launch. The phone will be the king of the flagship lineup as usual, with all the bells and whistles of a serious 2026 flagship phone. Expect a slight tweak in its design with rounder corners and a revamped camera bump, as well as a regional split between Exynos and Snapdragon chips.
1. Galaxy S26 Edge may not happen
Rumor confidence: High
The Galaxy S26 Edge was going to be a slim iPhone Air rival, but the majority of rumors now indicate that this phone may not be happening this year, or at least not now. We don't know if Samsung has completely abandoned the slim-chic race, or if it may give the Edge model another chance at a later time.
2. Galaxy S26 launch delayed
Rumor confidence: Medium to High
3. Galaxy S26 Pro does not exist
Rumor confidence: Medium to High
The Pro wasn't rumored to come with any particular Pro features, so the change appears to be only in the name. So there's that.
4. Galaxy S26 Plus is coming back
Rumor confidence: High
5. Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the bad boy in the series anyway
Rumor confidence: High
At least we know that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's existence is not being disputed, unlike what Samsung did with the Galaxy S26 Edge and Plus models.
