Galaxy S26 lineup meltdown: 5 rumored changes shaking up Samsung's plans

1. Galaxy S26 Edge may not happen

Rumor confidence: High

2. Galaxy S26 launch delayed

Rumor confidence: Medium to High

3. Galaxy S26 Pro does not exist

Rumor confidence: Medium to High

4. Galaxy S26 Plus is coming back

Rumor confidence: High

5. Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the bad boy in the series anyway

Rumor confidence: High

At least we know that the Galaxy S26 Ultra 's existence is not being disputed, unlike what Samsung did with the Galaxy S26 Edge and Plus models.







