Samsung lost the tri-fold race to Huawei, but it might roll out the future of smartphones
Innovation in the smartphone industry isn't exactly a daily or even yearly event if we're being honest. So, it's pretty exciting when a device with a new form factor finally makes it past the prototype stage and into our hands. Enter Huawei's Mate XT, the world's first tri-foldable smartphone. Samsung was also rumored to be working on something similar, but Huawei beat it to the punch. So, what's Samsung's play here?
Well, Samsung is set to unveil a rollable display phone. That's right. According to the latest buzz, Samsung is actively developing one, and we might see it in the second half of 2025.
Now, rollable phones aren't exactly new – they have been floating around as concept devices but haven't made it to customers. You might even recall that Samsung teased a rollable device back in 2021, and we have been waiting for it to become a reality ever since.
But now, with pressure mounting from Huawei and other players like Honor – who just rolled out the thinnest foldable Magic V3 – the Korean tech giant might finally launch that rollable smartphone and prove it's still got what it takes to lead the pack.
So, why would it be a good time for a rollable display phone now?
